dotesports.com

Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug

A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team

When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer

One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch

Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
Overwatch 2 players agree on one hero that desperately needs a rework

The hero meta in Overwatch 2 is a neverending discussion that began with the launch of the original game in 2016 and continues to this day. There’s always something to talk about when it comes to who’s rising or falling in the game’s current state. A new...
League player discovers AFK account leveling trick that’s ruining games

AFK leveling accounts in League of Legends might have found another trick to quickly gain experience in games versus bots. One League player called out the new system on the game’s subreddit on Jan. 19. They explained that AFK accounts pick Akshan, buy a Doran’s Shield, and simply swing around Wolf Camp for the whole game.
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1

The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates

One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
EMEA players are finally getting League Champions Queue

After jealously looking at North American players reveling in the joys and miseries of League of Legends Champions Queue for almost a year now, EMEA players are now getting dedicated Champions Queue for themselves. EMEA region players will have the option to queue for Champions Queue starting Jan. 24, according...
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive

Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.
Overwatch 2 players take aim at Blizzard after surprise change to paid voice lines that makes them worse

Overwatch 2 has been the subject of chops and changes, spicing up the meta with new maps, character changes, and new game modes. With each patch, notes are shared throughout the community to show whose main’s been ruined beyond repair, and what character will become burdened with the hatred of every player in the OW2 scene. Some changes aren’t mentioned, and one quiet change, in particular, has the community split this time around.
The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.

The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
One of League’s most iconic outplays is 10 years old today

This legendary League of Legends outplay turned 10 today. It was exactly 10 years ago today xPeke pulled off an incredible backdoor on Kassadin versus SK Gaming during IEM Katowice 2013. Thanks to this play, the Spaniard secured a clutch victory for Fnatic, qualifying for the playoffs of the event.
The Kid LAROI likely getting a cosmetic set in Fortnite later this month

The Kid LAROI has been all over the airwaves and social media in the last couple of years as he sees multiple singles on the Top 100. There have been rumors since earlier this month that The Kid LAROI would be coming to Fortnite in one way or another, and he’s finally started to show up via Icon Radio. The v23.20 update has seemingly, however, brought more indications of The Kid LAROI’s presence.

