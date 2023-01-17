Read full article on original website
krtnradio.com
In loving Memory of Dora A. Corral
Dora A. Corral age 87, passed away at home on January 15, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 3 pm-7 pm at the Comi Chapel. Rosary will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7 PM at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery Complete obituary to follow. Arrangements were made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.
In Loving Memory of Dorothy Jean Mutton
( December 21, 1933 – November 20, 2022 ) Dorothy Jean Mutton age 88 of Raton, NM passed away on November 20, 2022. Dorothy was born December 21, 1933, in Raton, NM to Robert and Mary Alma Neish. Dorothy grew up and live with her parents on their farm on Johnson Mesa.
Raton Board of Education Moves Forward With New School Proposal
The Raton School Board met Wednesday evening January 18, after moving the meeting from their regular Monday time slot due to the Martin Luther King Jr holiday on Monday. Over the last six months a committee of Raton residents and school staff met to help develop a facility master plan. That master plan was presented to the board with the findings of the committee. The District Facility Master Plan is a map to outline the direction the district should take concerning repairs, maintenance, or complete replacement of the district facilities.
