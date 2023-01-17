ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Tampa City Council overrides mayor's charter amendment veto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council responded to Mayor Jane Castor’s veto of proposed city charter amendments during a lively meeting Thursday morning. The council voted to override the mayor’s veto. Earlier this month, the council approved asking voters to decide on five changes to the...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Andrew Warren case against Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed

The case of Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been dismissed. In the ruling, Federal Judge Robert Hinkle said he lacks the proper authority to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren in...
wuwf.org

School superintendents blame unions for teacher pay raise snag

Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises - and school superintendents are blaming the unions. They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City To Review Ordinances Regarding Sale of Marijuana

As more states legalize medical or recreational marijuana, Plant City leaders to discuss ordinances in the event the federal government legalizes the drug. At last week’s City Commission meeting, the City Attorney Kenneth W. Buchman proposed two ordinances that would amend Plant City code regarding the sale of cannabis if the federal government moves to legalize the drug.
PLANT CITY, FL
phsnews.com

New Hillsborough County District Rezoning Proposals

The Hillsborough County school district has introduced several new rezoning proposals in attempts to minimize overcrowding in public schools. This problem is faced across the nation today; however, the issue has become extremely severe in certain Hillsborough County Public Schools. The main goal of the district proposals is to limit...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus

Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland PD Sergeant Travis Miller End of Watch

Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your service to both our country and our community. It is with great sadness that we announce Sergeant Travis Miller passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M

Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
CLEARWATER, FL
amisun.com

34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida

ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
ANNA MARIA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy