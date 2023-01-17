Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Tampa City Council overrides mayor's charter amendment veto
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council responded to Mayor Jane Castor’s veto of proposed city charter amendments during a lively meeting Thursday morning. The council voted to override the mayor’s veto. Earlier this month, the council approved asking voters to decide on five changes to the...
mynews13.com
Andrew Warren case against Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed
The case of Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been dismissed. In the ruling, Federal Judge Robert Hinkle said he lacks the proper authority to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren in...
wuwf.org
School superintendents blame unions for teacher pay raise snag
Thousands of Florida teachers have yet to get their share of the state’s $800 million allocation for raises - and school superintendents are blaming the unions. They say union negotiations are why they did not meet the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an approved salary distribution plan to the state.
Hillsborough School leaders to discuss changing policies on race, LGBTQ+
Hillsborough School board members will discuss changing its policies on race and LGBTQ+ students to comply with a new state law at Tuesday's workshop.
Bay News 9
Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City To Review Ordinances Regarding Sale of Marijuana
As more states legalize medical or recreational marijuana, Plant City leaders to discuss ordinances in the event the federal government legalizes the drug. At last week’s City Commission meeting, the City Attorney Kenneth W. Buchman proposed two ordinances that would amend Plant City code regarding the sale of cannabis if the federal government moves to legalize the drug.
phsnews.com
New Hillsborough County District Rezoning Proposals
The Hillsborough County school district has introduced several new rezoning proposals in attempts to minimize overcrowding in public schools. This problem is faced across the nation today; however, the issue has become extremely severe in certain Hillsborough County Public Schools. The main goal of the district proposals is to limit...
businessobserverfl.com
Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus
Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Lakeland Commissioners deny needed permit to convert the former church to Public House (bar)
After more than an hour of passionate debate, Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 to deny the use permit that would have allowed a former chapel to be transformed into a Public House (bar). Commissioner Samuel Simmons led the motion to deny Lakeland businessman Stewart Simm, former owner of The Federal Bar,...
Lakeland PD Sergeant Travis Miller End of Watch
Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank you for your leadership, your friendship, and your service to both our country and our community. It is with great sadness that we announce Sergeant Travis Miller passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
New Lake Wales homes must comply with water conservation rules
Lake Wales now requires developers to install water-efficient appliances in new homes and commercial construction.
Polk Department of Health has a new program to reduce disparities
The Florida Department of Health in Polk County has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Polk to announce Moms with Monitors. As part of the department’s Polk Health Equity Plan, Moms with Monitors provides free blood-pressure monitors and education to pregnant and post-partum clients, the agency said in a news release.
Voting by mail in Tampa? Time to submit a new request
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Do you usually vote by mail? If you live in Hillsborough County, your request is probably expired. Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is reminding residents that they need to submit a new vote-by-mail request now if they want to vote in the upcoming city of Tampa election on March 7.
stpetecatalyst.com
This Clearwater firm projected to earn $70M
Bart Knellinger isn’t following suit in the family line of dentistry; however, his knowledge of innovative medical tech and marketing abilities have significantly boosted his family’s business and has led to the formation of a new company. Knellinger, a Palm Harbor native, is the founder of Clearwater-based Progressive...
BAYCARE HEALTH, LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH, AND THE STATE OF FLORIDA INVEST IN FLORIDA SOUTHERN’S NURSING PROGRAMS
Florida Southern College is one of 27 colleges in the Sunshine State to be awarded matching grants from the State of Florida as part of new initiatives by Governor Ron DeSantis. The pair of new government programs, Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners...
amisun.com
34216 zip code named second most expensive in Florida
ANNA MARIA – The city at the north end of Anna Maria Island is known for its white sand beaches, high-quality dining and shopping, cultural events and charming homes, but a Jan. 13 article in the Wall Street Journal is a reminder that it comes at a price – a very high price.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Hosting Job Fair
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 2, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. The Job Fair will be hosted at the PCSO Northeast District Community Room located at 1100 Dunson Road in Davenport. The original
