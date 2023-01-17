Read full article on original website
W&L’s Sociology and Anthropology Department Presents 2023 Lecture Series
Starting this month, Washington and Lee University’s Sociology and Anthropology Department (SOAN) continues its SOAN Matters series, which spotlights alumni and the role their sociology and anthropology major plays in their post-graduate life. In this year’s series, titled “Professional People Watching in the Real World,” each speaker will discuss...
W&L’s Sarp Sahin ’26 Selected to Present at Sports Medicine Conference
Washington and Lee University first-year Johnson Scholar Sarp Sahin ’26 will be attending the 2023 Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine Society (PRiSM) Conference to deliver a podium presentation on his research study titled “Association Between the Degree of Foot-Limb Dominance and Lower Limb Neuromuscular Asymmetry in Adolescent Soccer Players.” Sahin, a biology and computer science major and data science minor, was also awarded the PRiSM Trainee Travel Grant funded by the NIH to cover the cost of attendance.
