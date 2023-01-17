Read full article on original website
themirrornewspaper.com
Area Office On Aging Is A Resource For Older Residents
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio offers free services and connections to providers of all industries for those ages 60 and up. The agency provides resources from senior centers to businesses to support groups that older Northwest Ohioans and their...
bgindependentmedia.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free programming to Wood County residents
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming free and available to all Wood County residents. The Wellness...
bgindependentmedia.org
Petition against zoning update submitted to BG Council with more than 400 signatures
A petition signed by more than 400 Bowling Green residents opposed to the zoning code update was presented to City Council Tuesday evening. Council chambers was again packed with residents, and speakers were again limited to two minutes a piece. The residents told City Council the proposed Pedestrian Residential zoning...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
bgindependentmedia.org
Stratas’ purchase of SamB’s latest deal between two restaurant families
George and Amy Strata know they have a legacy to continue as they assume ownership of Sam B’s, at 146 N. Main St. in downtown Bowling Green. The couple, who also own Beckett’s Burger Bar & Barrel Room a couple blocks away at 163 S. Main St., purchased the staple of the BG dining scene from Jim and Kathy Ferrell early this year .
themirrornewspaper.com
Farnsworth Cocktail Bar Opening Within The Week
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The chandelier lights reflecting off the porcelain tile, the light music and the smell of vegetarian crabcakes, miso chicken and grilled sourdough set the ambience inside Farnsworth Cocktail Bar – the long-awaited Waterville eatery located in the former State Savings Bank.
bgindependentmedia.org
Parts of Wood County have ‘slight’ risk of severe weather today
The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. The National Weather Service has increased the risk of severe weather in our county. As of 9 a.m. this morning (1-19-23), all of Wood County south of Route 6 is under a “Slight” risk for severe weather. Central and western Ohio have been upgraded to an “Enhanced” risk for severe weather. In short, the risk of severe weather for Wood County is increasing.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline's Indoor Farmer's Market Makes Fresh Food Shopping a Warmer Solution
Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of baked goods and fresh food while staying cozy this winter? The farmers market in Saline, offers residents and visitors an indoor experience to buy all of their fresh fruits, meats, treats, craft needs and more while staying snug. Located in the Liberty School at 7265 N. Ann Arbor Street, the market hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays until the end of April.
bgindependentmedia.org
County still has ‘slight’ risk for severe weather in the late afternoon
The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. This afternoon’s National Weather Service update continues predict a fast moving storm though our area between 4-6 p.m. today (1-19-23). The Severe Thunderstorm Risk Category has not changed for Wood County: north of Route 6 “Marginal” risk and south of Route 6 in a “Slight” risk.
