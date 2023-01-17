Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Cash Balance Plans: An Overlooked Tool for Year-End Tax Planning
As we start the new year, many business owners are looking for ways to reduce their taxable income while also seeking the need to accelerate retirement savings. While the tax-deferral benefits of retirement vehicles such as SEPs, SIMPLEs, 401(k)s and Profit-Sharing plans are well-known, many are unfamiliar with the powerful benefits of the Cash Balance plan.
itechpost.com
The Ultimate Guide to Estate Planning
Everyone should have a will, even if you don't have anything valuable to pass on. There are many reasons that someone may need a will, including for providing for dependents and children in the event of their death and managing any debts or taxes that might be incurred from their estate post-death. However, there are many other benefits to estate planning, including tax planning and avoiding probate. Probate is the legal process of winding down an estate when someone has passed away, it can be costly and time-consuming, so you may want to consider a revocable living trust or will.
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNBC
Approaching age 62? What you need to know about Social Security's 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment and claiming benefits
An 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 will provide Social Security beneficiaries with the biggest boost in four decades. If you're tempted to claim Social Security retirement benefits early, experts say it may be wiser to wait. Current Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive an 8.7% boost to their benefits...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194 to arrive tomorrow
Recipients of Social Security retirement payments will receive their first payment of the year, worth up to $4,194, on Jan. 11. The amount that recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chooses to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
msn.com
Roth IRA conversions: Take advantage of this limited-time offer to save on your tax hit
No one likes taxes, but everyone loves a sale. So the idea of a major blowout on Roth conversions in 2023 — a limited time offer, no less — might make it enticing to pay taxes now to avoid them in the future. There’s a number of conditions...
First Coast News
Yes, the required minimum distribution age for retirement account withdrawals is increasing to 73 in 2023
Retirees in the United States cannot keep retirement funds in their accounts indefinitely. Instead, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requires seniors to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their traditional retirement savings accounts (such as 401Ks) each year, once they reach the mandatory age for making withdrawals. In 2019, a...
When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month
Know the tax deadlines that apply to you, so you don't get hit with IRS penalties or miss out on a valuable tax break.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
CNET
Your IRA and 401(k) Are Changing in 2023: New Rules for Retirement Accounts
Along with providing more aid for Ukraine and modifying to how Congress counts electoral votes, the new $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023 signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, 2022, also makes sweeping changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs.
msn.com
Should you draw from from your 401(k) and delay claiming Social Security benefits? Here’s what the experts say
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The advantage of putting off Social Security benefits until your full retirement age is compelling: Wait long enough, and your patience is rewarded with the maximum benefit.
Can I put money into an IRA while drawing Social Security?
Q. Can I put money into an IRA while drawing Social Security?. A. Saving for retirement is a great accomplishment at any age. And an IRA is a great tax-advantaged way to put money away for the future. Yes, you certainly can contribute to an IRA, or if eligible, to...
msn.com
‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?
I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
KTEN.com
Understanding the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules
When it comes to retirement savings, there are different routes you could go. You may have your traditional 401(k). You could also have an individual retirement account (IRA) or a Roth IRA. But what if you have a Roth 401(k)? How does one work and what are the Roth 401(k) withdrawal rules? Let’s answer these questions and more here. You can also work with a financial advisor to not only get your questions answered but to help you manage your retirement plan and investments.
AOL Corp
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
