Macon, GA

41nbc.com

A Brook Haven Lounge in Downtown Macon announces closure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Brooke Haven Lounge in downtown Macon has announced that it will be closing. In a social media post, the Lounge states that “at this time our family has decided to pursue some other opportunities and we will be closing”. They then go on to wishing their patrons and all other businesses downtown nothing but much success.
MACON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BONAIRE, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Morning Macon accident injures three

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man shot and killed near Macon middle school

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon. A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m.. The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. Banegas...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

