41nbc.com
A Brook Haven Lounge in Downtown Macon announces closure
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Brooke Haven Lounge in downtown Macon has announced that it will be closing. In a social media post, the Lounge states that “at this time our family has decided to pursue some other opportunities and we will be closing”. They then go on to wishing their patrons and all other businesses downtown nothing but much success.
Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Overturned truck blocks road on Georgia 401 ramp in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned truck has blocked a road in Monroe County on Thursday. Deputies responded to the overturned truck and trailer on the south bound ramp to Georgia 401 and North Lee Street according to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. They say to...
wgxa.tv
Macon's roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in the road at Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street on the...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins man killed in Tuesday wreck on Highway 247
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after a wreck Tuesday evening. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened on Highway 247 near the Bibb and Houston County line. around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Williams says 34-year-old Brandon Buford died from his injuries after...
‘It makes it appear that there’s no hope.’ The impact of Macon’s murder trial delays
Jeremy Jerome Kendrick Jr. has been locked inside the Bibb County jail for more than four years. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murdering two convenience store clerks. Unable to post bond, he waited behind bars for more than 46 months before going on trial in...
41nbc.com
Morning Macon accident injures three
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred just after 6:20 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. It was reported that a Nissan Xterra, driven by 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. Banegas pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata, driven by 27-year-old Addarius Raines, of Macon. The vehicles collided, and the passenger in the Xterra, a 51-year-old male from Macon, was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical condition at this time. Banegas and Raines were both transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time.
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course
MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
wgxa.tv
Man shot and killed near Macon middle school
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
41nbc.com
34-Year-old dies in Houston County crash Tuesday
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A fatal accident in Houston County Tuesday evening left a 34-year-old man dead. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:40 p.m., a crash took place at Highway 247 near the Bibb County Line. One of the drivers involved passed away after being taken to Houston Medical Center– Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Brandon Buford.
Three hospitalized after crash on Gray Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people are hospitalized after a Wednesday crash on Gray Highway in Macon. A Nissan Xterra was attempting to make a left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley road around 6:20 a.m.. The driver, 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. Banegas...
Middle Georgia Comic Convention to bring collectibles, cosplay fun to Macon
MACON, Ga. — A big comic convention is coming to town. It's the Middle Georgia Comic Convention's fifth time in Macon and organizers are planning for it to be their biggest event. More than 20 vendors and 15 artists are slated to be there, and 6 industry guests are...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
41nbc.com
Macon residents march through downtown on MLK Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – In observance of Martin Luther King Day, Macon residents celebrated the life and legacy of one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement. Thousands of residents made it a priority to march in downtown Macon to commemorate the legacy and sacrifice of Dr....
Warner Robins man airlifted to burn center after apartment fire on Feagin Mill Road
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a fire on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Feagin Mill Road, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department. The fire started just after midnight at Richmond Apartments at 1008 Feagin Mill Road near Houston Lake Road.
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
Jones County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone lines down
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is reporting issues with their phone systems. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its internet and non-emergency lines are also down. However, 911 is still up for Jones County as well. The Twiggs County Sheriff's...
'This is like heaven': New creative studio in downtown Macon is like an audio dream space for podcasters
MACON, Ga. — Podcasts are increasing in popularity. If you ever thought about starting one but don't have the money to buy the mics, audio boards, and the rest of the pricey equipment, a new Macon business can help you get started. But Imagine 584 for much more than...
