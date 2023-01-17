Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
Two sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
VISALIA – Two Visalia men land themselves a life sentence after firing a shot that killed one and left fragments in another’s neck. On Jan. 19, a judge sentenced Eliazar Guerra, 25, to 15 years to life in prison. Guerra previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a firearm in November. He was the second individual to receive a life sentence from a 2021 Visalia murder.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
Fresno Police arrest 8 in violent armed robbery investigation, 7 still wanted
Fresno Police have arrested eight people and are looking for three more identified suspects involved in a violent armed robbery at a hookah lounge.
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
Woman arrested for suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
The CHP says a woman in a Dodge minivan crossed over the median on the road and drove through a fence.
Driver charged in death of Hoover High student released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lisa Spoors, the person accused of allegedly driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on Oct. 4, 2022, was released from jail, according to vine records, after Spoors’ attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. According to jail records, Lisa Spoors was released around 3:00 a.m. […]
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
5 arrested in connection to deadly Corcoran shooting, police say
Police have arrested five people linked to a deadly shooting in Corcoran.
Police searching for 2 in connection to AM/PM robbery in northwest Fresno
Police are looking for two men who robbed an AM/PM mini-mart in northwest Fresno.
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving Bakersfield police during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died, three people were injured — including two Bakersfield police officers — following a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The crash killed a driver in the area of South Vineland and Muller...
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
6 victims of Goshen deadly shooting identified: ‘It’s shocking to the nation’
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the identities of the six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
5 teens arrested in connection to murder last month in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Three 18-year-old men and two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old boy last month in Corcoran. Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Driver on Sunday, Dec. 18th for a report of a shooting. When officers...
