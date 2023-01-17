Read full article on original website
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham announces launch of bourbon aged in space
New bourbon aged in space for a year is 'redefining what it means to make a rare spirit'.
No area is affordable: New Triangle housing report reveals challenges for most buyers
A new report reveals more of the housing market picture, and what it shows is concerning for anyone wanting to live in the Triangle.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County Airport ranks in the top 15 for NC’s General Aviation Airports
The most recent annual economic impact for the Moore County Airport has increased to over $107 million, placing the airport in the top 15 of the General Aviation Airports in North Carolina. This data was recently published by the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and followed the...
cbs17
Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
cbs17
‘Local landmark’ 8-foot gorilla moves to new home in Wake Forest; families excited it stays in the town
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla that used to sit off of South Main St. in Wake Forest now has a new home, and one lucky family got to see it arrive. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla, which used to stand outside of Hoy Auction, was auctioned off on Sunday.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
cbs17
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
cbs17
Raleigh’s 2005 winter ice storm: A reminder to always be prepared
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Jan. 19, 2005, a weak upper level system brought significant impacts to central North Carolina, despite producing only a trace to around 1 inch of snow across most of the region. Unusually cold road surface temperatures, air temperatures in the lower 20’s and a...
'Because of you': Raleigh bakery on brink of closing 'so grateful' for outpour of support
In an extraordinary community effort, customers, social media influencers and even other small businesses have rallied around Madame B's Bakery in Raleigh.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
cbs17
Top Mexican restaurant, dessert bar coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant and a dessert bar are coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square. Property management firm CBRE Raleigh says both Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar are expected to open later this year. Fonda Lupita offers traditional dishes based on recipes that originated in...
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
cbs17
Bad crash slows traffic at I-540 eastbound at Aviation Parkway before Raleigh-Durham International Airport
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Interstate 540 eastbound Aviation Parkway exit to Raleigh-Durham International Airport has reopened, but traffic remains slowed Thursday night after a crash. A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera confirmed the closure at approximately 11 p.m. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the...
Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home
CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
