ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh’s 2005 winter ice storm: A reminder to always be prepared

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Jan. 19, 2005, a weak upper level system brought significant impacts to central North Carolina, despite producing only a trace to around 1 inch of snow across most of the region. Unusually cold road surface temperatures, air temperatures in the lower 20’s and a...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

A great black-owned barbecue in trouble

Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Top Mexican restaurant, dessert bar coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mexican restaurant and a dessert bar are coming to Durham’s Brightleaf Square. Property management firm CBRE Raleigh says both Fonda Lupita and Afters Dessert Bar are expected to open later this year. Fonda Lupita offers traditional dishes based on recipes that originated in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home

CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy