Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
Breaking News – Downtown Spencer Fire
Spencer, Iowa 1:45pm (KICD) — The Spencer Fire Department was dispatched just a few blocks from headquarters Sunday to a fire in an upstairs apartment. The call came after noon, and smoke could be seen bellowing from open upstairs windows at 221 Grand Avenue and adjoining buildings. Firefighters with breathing apparatus could be observed entering a stairwell leading to the upstairs apartments and the department aerial unit was positioned overhead. Around 1:30pm Chief John Conyn directed a hole to be cut in the roof so water could be sprayed into the building from above.
5PM Fire Update
Spencer, Iowa 5pm — (KICD) — Three fire departments remain at the scene of a fire that threatens half a block in Spencer’s downtown. Shortly before 5pm Fire Chief John Conyn told reporters he believes all occupants and their pets are accounted for. Red Cross Director Jen Meyer told KICD she’s attempting to contact all of the residents to offer them lodging and emergency cash.
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
Robert Dishey, 74, of Pocahontas
A Prayer Service for 74-year-old Robert Dishey of Pocahontas will be Tuesday, January 24th, at 6:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is in charge of the arrangements.
Tiger Girls Win 4th Straight, Boys fall to Western Christian
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – It was a busy Friday Night for area High School Basketball. News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD was in Hull as the Spencer Tigers took on the Western Christian Wolfpack. In the Spencer girls 64-47 win, a big 3rd quarter run was the difference,...
