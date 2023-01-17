Donatella Versace Tells All To EmRata, A Cover For Edward Enninful, Bode Launches Womenswear, Christie’s To Auction The Collection Of André Leon Talley

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO