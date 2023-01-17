ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cape Gazette

Cape students learn about becoming teachers

Cape High students considering careers in teaching learned about educational opportunities and pathways to employment at a Jan. 12 forum conducted by district Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter. “Just one teacher can make a difference and change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Gladfelter told about 100 students gathered...
Silence DoGood

Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board Meeting

Dozens of students and parents from Rockwall Independent School District (ISD) attended a board meeting to express their support for a coach who was suspended due to concerns over a potentially dangerous workout. Fox 4 reports the group wore matching shirts that read "Keep Harrell" in support of Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell. Harrell was suspended last week after a workout sent several players to the hospital. Child Protective Services and the district are currently investigating the incident. Some parents and players defended Harrell, saying he was like a father figure to many of the boys and that he had their best interests in mind. They believe that the workout was not dangerous and that the coach should not be held responsible for what happened.
ROCKWALL, TX

