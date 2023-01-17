Read full article on original website
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
Cape Gazette
Cape students learn about becoming teachers
Cape High students considering careers in teaching learned about educational opportunities and pathways to employment at a Jan. 12 forum conducted by district Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter. “Just one teacher can make a difference and change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Gladfelter told about 100 students gathered...
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board Meeting
Dozens of students and parents from Rockwall Independent School District (ISD) attended a board meeting to express their support for a coach who was suspended due to concerns over a potentially dangerous workout. Fox 4 reports the group wore matching shirts that read "Keep Harrell" in support of Rockwall-Heath Head Football Coach John Harrell. Harrell was suspended last week after a workout sent several players to the hospital. Child Protective Services and the district are currently investigating the incident. Some parents and players defended Harrell, saying he was like a father figure to many of the boys and that he had their best interests in mind. They believe that the workout was not dangerous and that the coach should not be held responsible for what happened.
Federal money could fund dance classes for underprivileged Pueblo youths
The Sangre De Cristo Arts Center is asking the city of Pueblo for grant funding to expand access to its dance program for the next few years to more low-income children. City council discussed the potential program with the center's interim CEO Andy Sanchez and Nan Wainwright, the director of the dance...
