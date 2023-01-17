Carmel Mission Inn, a boutique hotel property located in the coastal community of Carmel, CA has named award-winning, globally trained culinarian Fabian Di Paolo as the property’s new executive chef, overseeing all food and beverage programming for the hotel including at its signature restaurant Shearwater Tavern. Chef Di Paolo brings over 17 years of executive level culinary leadership experience, honed at many of the east coast’s most notable hotels and resorts to the property, which celebrated the opening of Shearwater in 2021.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO