Read full article on original website
Related
fsrmagazine.com
Wagamama to Enter Florida for First Time
Wagamama, the iconic restaurant brand offering modern Asian cuisine, is entering new markets with its first ever Florida location on Tampa’s famed Water Street. Translated as ‘naughty child’, the full-service and high-energy dining concept is inspired by fast paced Japanese ramen bars and showcases a fresh take on Asian plates. A signature variety of noodle dishes, ramens, shareables and craft cocktails marries a vibrant, social dining experience to serve the live-work-play district at all times of day.
fsrmagazine.com
Carmel Mission Inn Names Fabian Di Paolo Executive Chef
Carmel Mission Inn, a boutique hotel property located in the coastal community of Carmel, CA has named award-winning, globally trained culinarian Fabian Di Paolo as the property’s new executive chef, overseeing all food and beverage programming for the hotel including at its signature restaurant Shearwater Tavern. Chef Di Paolo brings over 17 years of executive level culinary leadership experience, honed at many of the east coast’s most notable hotels and resorts to the property, which celebrated the opening of Shearwater in 2021.
Comments / 0