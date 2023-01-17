Read full article on original website
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
‘Nobody’s Underdogs!’ Cowboys at 49ers Playoff: Who’s Favored?
The Cowboys will travel to San Francisco for a game at the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and they will be three-point underdogs.
Watch: Cowboys' Dak Prescott hurled expletive on sideline when Brett Maher missed third extra point
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's moment of frustration came after he threw his second touchdown of the NFC wild card win to put the team up 18-0. Dallas defeated Tampa Bay on the road 31-14, with Maher missing his first four extra point attempts before making his final try. The Cowboys...
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WFAA
Yes, the Dallas Cowboys are underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's by how much.
DALLAS — After Dallas dominated Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round, the Cowboys danced their way into a Texas two-step with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers are arguably the league's hottest team, with the numbers to show for it, too. San Francisco...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
The Dallas Cowboys Must Not Return to Glory Under Any Circumstances
If the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl, they will never go away.
Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys' Plan At Kicker Moving Forward
Aside from Brett Maher, everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas dominated to earn its first road playoff win in three decades. However, the kicker provided an unusual subplot by missing four extra-point attempts. Following ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad
Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
Michael Irvin celebrates HUGE Cowboys win over Tampa, talks seeing the 49ers again
We might have found someone more excited about the Cowboys beating the Bucs than Jerry Jones. The Playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to celebrate this win and break down how the Cowboys should prepare for San Francisco above!
Yardbarker
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
