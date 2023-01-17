Read full article on original website
Tackling food insecurity with "The Community Feed" at TCC
Tidewater Community College is working with The Food Bank and the Virginia Department of Health to tackle food insecurity.
Stafford Rec & Soroptimist of LBI Offer Free Clothes to Woman in Need
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - Stafford Recreation has partnered with the Soroptimist International of LBI to bring woman in need a chance to shop in the clothing closet for business and everyday attire. "We are very proud of our partnership with this amazing organization that gives so much back to our community!" Stafford Rec shared. The Soroptimist International of LBI Clothing Closet offers free every day and work clothing to women in need. The closet is open at 25 Pine Street, Manahawkin every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Wednesday of the month from 46 p.m. Vouchers may be obtained at food banks, churches, the Pine Street Recreation Building, and at the door of the shop.
Federal money could fund dance classes for underprivileged Pueblo youths
The Sangre De Cristo Arts Center is asking the city of Pueblo for grant funding to expand access to its dance program for the next few years to more low-income children. City council discussed the potential program with the center's interim CEO Andy Sanchez and Nan Wainwright, the director of the dance...
