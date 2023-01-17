ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan…6 Terrific Shows!

The Genesee makes your New Year’s Resolution of seeing more shows easier than ever!. TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute … Thursday, January 26 – will be celebrating the legacy of Fleetwood Mac with their unforgettable chemistry. Lake Street Dive with Monica Martin … Sunday, January 29...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Q985

6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1

Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Plainfield High School Teacher to Appear on Jeopardy! on Wednesday!

At 3:30 this afternoon, a local teacher will make an appearance on Jeopardy!. Erin Portman is an English teacher at Plainfield East, and according to a press release from PSD202, has been a loyal watcher since she was a kid. “My family and I enjoyed watching and knowing the answers,”...
PLAINFIELD, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

A Closed Englewood School Could Become A Resource Center For Formerly Incarcerated Neighbors

ENGLEWOOD — Community organizers are moving forward with years-long plans to turn a closed South Side elementary school into a community resource center. Community organizers led by Teamwork Englewood, Inner-City Muslim Action Network, E.G. Woode and the Resident Association of Greater Englewood filed a zoning change application this week to overhaul Granville T. Woods Elementary, 6206 S. Racine Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?

On Friday, June 26, 2020, Kevin Johnson appeared in the Will County Court House on First Degree Murder charges, for the murder of 19 year-old Charles Baird in New Lenox. Kevin Johnson, a 16 year-old juvenile from Harvey, Illinois, was being charged as an adult in this case. Johnson was being held on $2,500,000.00 bond and remained in custody following his appearance in court. His next court date was scheduled for July 16, 2020 at the Will County Courthouse. Many in surrounding communities are concerned about their safety and how current Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark intends to stem the violence that continues to pour over into other communities. Everyone knows that there are many good people in Harvey, but they are being held hostage by a criminal element that Clark can not seem to thwart.
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people stabbed in Avondale restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday night.The stabbing happened at Las Islas Marias, 3243 N. Pulaski Rd. around 8:50 p.m. Chicago police said the officers responded to a person stabbed and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the restaurant's parking lot. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Two other men at the scene were also injured. One was taken to Community First Hospital with an injured elbow in good condition. The second man suffered an injury to the wrist and was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Police said the incident initially started as an argument between the victims and the unidentified male suspect who produced a sharp object and stabbed one of the victims. The other two males attempted to intervene and were injured during the physical altercation. The suspect fled the scene on foot. No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car pinned under truck in Calumet City

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In Calumet City, there is a  a serious accident where a car is pinned underneath a truck.It's at Torrence and Ring. One person was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police are are telling drivers to avoid the area.
CALUMET CITY, IL

