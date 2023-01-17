CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday night.The stabbing happened at Las Islas Marias, 3243 N. Pulaski Rd. around 8:50 p.m. Chicago police said the officers responded to a person stabbed and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the restaurant's parking lot. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Two other men at the scene were also injured. One was taken to Community First Hospital with an injured elbow in good condition. The second man suffered an injury to the wrist and was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition. Police said the incident initially started as an argument between the victims and the unidentified male suspect who produced a sharp object and stabbed one of the victims. The other two males attempted to intervene and were injured during the physical altercation. The suspect fled the scene on foot. No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO