SHELTON — Local police are looking for two carjacking suspects, including a man who allegedly choked the female owner of the vehicle they were trying to steal. The two suspects attempted to steal a vehicle parked at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road Wednesday about 7:15 p.m., Det, Richard Bango said in a news release. One of the men got into the vehicle but was unable to drive away, reports said.

SHELTON, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO