Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops
NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Shelton
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County. It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton. During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked...
Man injured in fight at Quality Street supermarket, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — One man was injured in a fight at a local supermarket late Friday afternoon, according to police. Charges against one or more people are expected in connection with the incident, said Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department. Weir said Trumbull officers responded...
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
Man Breaks Employee's Jaw In Attack At Syosset Home Depot, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of attacking an employee at a Home Depot on Long Island. The incident happened in June 2022 at the Home Depot in Syosset, located on Jericho Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said at around 12:30...
Shelton police are looking for carjacker who choked the owner of the vehicle he was trying to steal
SHELTON — Local police are looking for two carjacking suspects, including a man who allegedly choked the female owner of the vehicle they were trying to steal. The two suspects attempted to steal a vehicle parked at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road Wednesday about 7:15 p.m., Det, Richard Bango said in a news release. One of the men got into the vehicle but was unable to drive away, reports said.
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Police arrest Bridgeport man following 8-month shooting investigation
Police say the shooting happened in Norwalk on May 12, 2022, near North Main Street.
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment
A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conkli…
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
3 Juveniles Throw Rocks, Smash Windshields Of Moving Cars In Greenburgh: Police
Three juveniles are facing felony charges after throwing rocks at moving cars on a Westchester County parkway. Beginning around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police received 16 complaints of damaged vehicles after rocks were thrown at them in Greenburgh on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Payne Street. The...
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Police: Bridgeport woman struck and killed by car while walking on Route 8 in Shelton
State Police say the 32-year-old woman from Bridgeport was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Water At Bay Shore Marina
A man was pronounced dead after his vehicle plunged into the water on Long Island. The incident happened at the Bay Shore Marina at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. The man's identity has not been released yet. SCPD did not report any...
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
