Stamford, CT

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police make arrests, enforce law at smoke shops

NORWALK, Conn. — Recent announcements from Norwalk Police:. Norwalk detectives quickly determined a Bridgeport man had shot a man May 12 in Norwalk and after a lengthy investigation obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in late November, an NPD news release said. A fugitive investigation ensued and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, arrested the suspect Wednesday in Bridgeport.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Man injured in fight at Quality Street supermarket, Trumbull police say

TRUMBULL — One man was injured in a fight at a local supermarket late Friday afternoon, according to police. Charges against one or more people are expected in connection with the incident, said Lt. Brian Weir, public information officer for the Trumbull Police Department. Weir said Trumbull officers responded...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Shelton police are looking for carjacker who choked the owner of the vehicle he was trying to steal

SHELTON — Local police are looking for two carjacking suspects, including a man who allegedly choked the female owner of the vehicle they were trying to steal. The two suspects attempted to steal a vehicle parked at Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road Wednesday about 7:15 p.m., Det, Richard Bango said in a news release. One of the men got into the vehicle but was unable to drive away, reports said.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Severely Decomposed Body Found Inside Stamford Apartment

A severely decomposed body was found inside a Stamford apartment by a state Marshal and a locksmith looking to evict the man.The incident took place around 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18 when the two made their way inside the apartment at 455 Hope St., to evict the man, said Assistant Chief Rich Conkli…
STAMFORD, CT

