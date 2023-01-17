ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many times

Hunter Biden reportedly quarantined at the house where classified documents were found, but additional evidence shows he was there on numerous other occasions. United States President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who is currently the subject of multiple investigations into his business dealings, has stated in the past that he and other family members were "quarantined" at his father's home where secret documents have recently been discovered.
Former Trump aide John McEntee appears before grand jury on Trump-related investigations

Former Trump White House aide John McEntee appeared on Friday before a grand jury on Trump-related investigations at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC. McEntee had been subpoenaed by the Justice Department as part of its sprawling probe, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. He identified himself when approached by a CNN reporter but was pulled away by his attorney. McEntee was spotted entering the grand jury room on Friday morning.
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
White House chief of staff Ron Klain expected to step down in the weeks after State of the Union

By Phil Mattingly, Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak and MJ Lee, CNN. White House chief of staff Ron Klain, the powerful force at the center of Joe Biden‘s first two years in office, is expected to step down in the weeks after the president’s State of the Union address, according to multiple people familiar with his plans.
FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials

FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
DOJ investigating Abbott over baby formula plant in Michigan

The US Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CNN. “The DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we’re cooperating fully,” the statement emailed to CNN said. The investigation was first reported by The Wall...
Yellen warns of ‘global financial crisis’ if US debt limit agreement isn’t reached

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned of the widespread global effects that could be felt if the federal government exhausts extraordinary measures and fails to raise the debt ceiling, telling CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the ways everyday Americans could face stark consequences. Yellen’s warning comes after the United...
How strong is the criminal case against Alec Baldwin?

Criminal charges are expected to be formally filed by the end of the month against Alec Baldwin in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico. But, just one day after prosecutors announced they will charge the actor and the film’s...
Here’s what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens

After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying the government’s bills. A default could be catastrophic, causing “irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans and global financial stability,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.

