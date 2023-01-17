Read full article on original website
Idaho to receive funds to prevent wildfires in the Nez Perce-Clearwater Lower Salmon area
The National Forest Service will receive $490 million to prevent catastrophic wildfires across 11 fire prone landscapes. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the funds will go towards the protection of around 45 million acres across Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington. In Idaho, 1.5 million acres will...
This Idaho scholar concludes ‘cop-aganda’ is largely to blame for unrealistic expectations of police
A just-published survey gauges Idahoans’ expectations of law enforcement. Two primary questions were posed, one of which read:. On a scale of 0 to 100%, what percentage of crimes must police in Idaho solve in order for you to say that they are doing a “good job” at solving crime?
