Read full article on original website
Related
INDOT holding public meeting on upcoming Pendleton Pike project
LAWRENCE, Ind. – INDOT leaders are looking to do some work along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street. The project, referred to as “Pendleton Pike Progress,” is still a ways out, but INDOT leaders want to help inform the public and get feedback on the upcoming effort. […]
WISH-TV
Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
WRBI Radio
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
Hamilton Co. officials say 116th and Olio has history of crashes
The community is concerned about a busy intersection at 116th and Olio in Fishers. There have been two deadly crashes in about three months.
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
ISP, coroner investigating after man found dead on near I-65 near Franklin
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
shelbycountypost.com
Fire destroys Shelby County home
A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
korncountry.com
2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
WOWO News
Head-on crash kills one in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
readthereporter.com
Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers
The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
Madison County residents fed up with semi drivers destroying their property
On January 2, a semi drug a boulder nearly half a mile down 1050 South. Folks living on the Madison County Road tell WRTV this happens a lot and causes property damage.
Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
AG: Marion doctor ‘danger to public’; took photos of patients’ privates without consent
MARION, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Since the accusation, the AG’s investigation reported several other women have come […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road
Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Comments / 0