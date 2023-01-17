ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

INDOT holding public meeting on upcoming Pendleton Pike project

LAWRENCE, Ind. – INDOT leaders are looking to do some work along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street.  The project, referred to as “Pendleton Pike Progress,” is still a ways out, but INDOT leaders want to help inform the public and get feedback on the upcoming effort. […]
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
WRBI Radio

Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage

Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
GREENSBURG, IN
Current Publishing

New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road

The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
FRANKLIN, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Fire destroys Shelby County home

A weekend fire left a rural Shelby County home as a suspected total loss. The Morristown Fire Department responded to 7763 North 500 East to a home that’s roof was fully engulfed when they arrived. The resident was out of the home when fire crews arrived. Initially, firemen went...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

2 Taylorsville wrecks keep emergency personnel busy

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD) and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to two accidents on Tuesday afternoon. One sent an individual to the hospital. The first was a three-vehicle crash, just after 4 p.m., at County Road 550N and U.S. 31. No...
TAYLORSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Head-on crash kills one in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A head-on crash in Grant County left one person dead Wednesday morning. Police were called to the area of 53rd and South Western Avenue, just south of Marion, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Initial reports showed that a black Dodge Nitro was traveling southbound in the northbound causing the head-on collision with a white Dodge Caravan.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis library names Chief Administrative Officer during explosive board meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Public Library named an interim Chief Administrator Officer. The meeting wasn’t without interruptions from a frustrated public audience. It only took about 15 minutes before things got heated inside that meeting. Board members were outspoken in their disagreement about how to move forward, while community members interrupted, expressing their frustrations […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road

Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN

