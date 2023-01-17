On January 13, 2023 Daryl Swift Sr (59) was summoned to the pearly gates on his final ride to eternal freedom. Born and raised in Mt Shasta, California Daryl spent much of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, skiing and camping and a lot of quality time with his grandparents, parents, family and friends. He enjoyed “raising a little hell” with his brother, Paul, his best buddy, Dion Meadows and his many lifelong friends.

