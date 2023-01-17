Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Daryl Swift Sr
On January 13, 2023 Daryl Swift Sr (59) was summoned to the pearly gates on his final ride to eternal freedom. Born and raised in Mt Shasta, California Daryl spent much of his time outdoors hunting, fishing, skiing and camping and a lot of quality time with his grandparents, parents, family and friends. He enjoyed “raising a little hell” with his brother, Paul, his best buddy, Dion Meadows and his many lifelong friends.
Mount Shasta Herald
California flooding: My vegetable garden was damaged. What to do, not do after storms pass
Q: My yard and garden flooded during the winter storms in January. What can I do to save my landscape plants and lawn? Is it still safe to eat the vegetables in my garden?. A: First protect yourself by avoiding flooded areas and wearing gloves, boots and other protective equipment when cleaning up after floodwater recedes.
