Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 lose their lives in a California shooting incident during Chinese New Year celebrationSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Related
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Yardbarker
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
The Bills’ Dream Season Came to an End Because of One Man
The emotion of this Bills’ season seemed to set up a dream ending. On Sunday, another Super Bowl contender had other plans.
Eli Manning Reacts to Viral ‘Double Bird’ Billboard in Philadelphia
The Eagles outdid themselves with this clever shot.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows support at Bengals’ win
It seems Olivia Holzmacher is digging the view in snowy Buffalo. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a supportive message ahead of Cincinnati’s divisional-round playoff win over the Bills. Captioning the post, “GL,” or “good luck,” Holzmacher zoomed in from her suite at Highmark Stadium to the field, where Burrow, 26, was seen warming up with teammates. The Bengals got off to a hot start in Buffalo, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. Cincinnati cruised the rest of the way, winning 27-10. The Bengals now head to...
No. 1 Houston 'never could make the big play' in loss to Temple
Summing it all up as "a bad day," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson watched his No. 1 Cougars fall to Temple 56-55 at home on Sunday afternoon, adding to a weekend of upsets across the Top 25.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
BREAKING: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injured vs. Jags, Sent to Locker Room as Bills, Bengals Watch
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took an awkward hit to his lower body in the first quarter of Saturday's AFC Divisional clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went to the locker room after temporarily remaining in the game. Mahomes has officially been labeled as questionable to ...
Eagles' Darius Slay reveals the moment he knew QB Jalen Hurts was 'The Guy'
Ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the New York Giants, Philadephia Eagles All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay published a post on The Players Tribune . Slay touched on several topics, including the moment he knew quarterback Jalen Hurts was "The Guy." Slay described how Hurts led the Eagles to a fourth-quarter...
Comments / 0