Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death

JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement

Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, shows support at Bengals’ win

It seems Olivia Holzmacher is digging the view in snowy Buffalo. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a supportive message ahead of Cincinnati’s divisional-round playoff win over the Bills. Captioning the post, “GL,” or “good luck,” Holzmacher zoomed in from her suite at Highmark Stadium to the field, where Burrow, 26, was seen warming up with teammates. The Bengals got off to a hot start in Buffalo, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter and taking a 17-7 lead at halftime. Cincinnati cruised the rest of the way, winning 27-10. The Bengals now head to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?

SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX

