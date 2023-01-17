ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Centenary University professor named regional director for the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University Professor of Counseling and Director of the Graduate Counseling Programs Keith Morgen, Ph.D., LPC, ACS, has been elected Regional Director of the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association (NJAPA). The organization is the New Jersey affiliate of NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Newly-Built Franklin Lakes Home With Theater, Pool Listed At $3.5M

Looking to upgrade your abode? A newly-built mansion featuring a home theater, an in-ground pool, and a wine-tasting room is for sale in Bergen County for $3.5M. The 10,000-square-foot Franklin Lakes property at 615 Vermeulen Pl. is described as an “architectural masterpiece that connects friends and family while redefining luxury living” with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope grants demolition permit for Cintra Mansion

New Hope Borough Council members Tuesday night granted a demolition permit for Cintra Mansion as part of a developer’s plan to replace it with a replica. J. Robert Hillier, the architect planning the development of the Cintra Mansion, appeared at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss demolition of the 200 year-old building.
NEW HOPE, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Clerk Position – Elk Township (Gloucester County)

P/T MUNICIPAL COURT VIOLATIONS/RECORDING CLERK POSITION – Must have strong organizational and communication skills. Responsibilities include but not limited to: filing, ticket data entry, answering phones, working with public, processing payments, recording court sessions. Salary commensurate with experience and initiative. Send Resume Before 2/2/23, to: Township of Elk, Attn: Municipal Court, 680 Whig Lane, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Elk Township is an equal opportunity employer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

