Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
wrnjradio.com
Centenary University professor named regional director for the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) — Centenary University Professor of Counseling and Director of the Graduate Counseling Programs Keith Morgen, Ph.D., LPC, ACS, has been elected Regional Director of the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association (NJAPA). The organization is the New Jersey affiliate of NAADAC, the Association for Addiction Professionals,...
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New Jersey
A major discount retail chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location next month in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 24, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Burlington will be opening its latest New Jersey store location in Morristown, according to the company's website.
Exciting Stores Announced for New Monmouth County, NJ Shopping Center
This new year has started with news of retailers closing shop. Luckily, every now and then we get good news like this. I'm sure you are very familiar with this busy intersection. Ah yes, Route 35 and Deal Road in Ocean Township. This is one of those Jersey Shore intersections...
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious Hazards
Biding their time – at the children’s parent’s expense.Photo by(@Juanmonino/iStock) Goddard is an extremely well-known preschool in New Jersey and across the United States. That is what makes this story crazy, how did all of this slip through the cracks? Let’s put a pin in “cracks.” Goddard of Wall Township is the school in question.
Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title
BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
Newly-Built Franklin Lakes Home With Theater, Pool Listed At $3.5M
Looking to upgrade your abode? A newly-built mansion featuring a home theater, an in-ground pool, and a wine-tasting room is for sale in Bergen County for $3.5M. The 10,000-square-foot Franklin Lakes property at 615 Vermeulen Pl. is described as an “architectural masterpiece that connects friends and family while redefining luxury living” with six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.
buckscountyherald.com
New Hope grants demolition permit for Cintra Mansion
New Hope Borough Council members Tuesday night granted a demolition permit for Cintra Mansion as part of a developer’s plan to replace it with a replica. J. Robert Hillier, the architect planning the development of the Cintra Mansion, appeared at Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss demolition of the 200 year-old building.
Eagle scout retires flags, Santa visits Palisades Medical Center | Journal Entries
Eagle project for Unit 305 scout retires worn American flags. Kenneth Barros Winkleblech, a 17-year-old Life Scout and Troop Guide in Unit 305 and senior at Saint Peter’s Prep from Harrison, said that his Eagle Project was intended to demonstrate patriotism and respect for our nation’s flag by retiring and replacing ones that are no longer fit to be displayed.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
thenjsentinel.com
Clerk Position – Elk Township (Gloucester County)
P/T MUNICIPAL COURT VIOLATIONS/RECORDING CLERK POSITION – Must have strong organizational and communication skills. Responsibilities include but not limited to: filing, ticket data entry, answering phones, working with public, processing payments, recording court sessions. Salary commensurate with experience and initiative. Send Resume Before 2/2/23, to: Township of Elk, Attn: Municipal Court, 680 Whig Lane, Monroeville, NJ 08343. Elk Township is an equal opportunity employer.
Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier
PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read. From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
Food Navigator
Campbell Soup makes 'difficult' decision to close snacks division offices in Charlotte and Norwalk, consolidate team at HQ in Camden, NJ
Campbell Soup Co has unveiled plans to close its snacks division offices in Charlotte, NC, and Norwalk, CT and consolidate operations at its HQ in Camden, NJ, which will benefit from $50m of investment over the next three years. The “difficult” decision – which is expected to generate annual cost...
Professor came to N.J. town looking for slave burials but was turned away, he says
Dory Vanderhoof came to Cedar Grove with an idea. Let’s study – and hopefully, restore – the township’s old burial ground at the landmark Morgan-Canfield House on Pompton Avenue, where erosion and neglect have eaten away at the graves of the original settlers. Vanderhoof, a Plainfield...
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
Regal near Phillipsburg among 39 theaters that could close for good next month: report
Another O.G. commercial goliath in the Phillipsburg area is reportedly meeting its final days. Pohatcong Stadium 12, also known as Regal Pohatcong, was named Thursday among 39 Regal theaters that Cineworld, its parent company, is eyeing to close as early as February 15, according to a report by Business Insider.
