Get well wishes, support for Sen. Cunningham; Article unfairly attacked Union City administration; Enjoying Hoboken sports history columns | Letters

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams demands 'national czar' for migrant surge, a role VP Kamala Harris already has
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in discussing the surge of migrants into the Big Apple, demanded a border "national czar" be appointed -- a job Vice President Kamala Harris already has.
Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
Vagrant still terrorizing Gramercy Park locals despite pleas to cops, City Hall
An unhinged vagrant who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood last year is still at it — and locals say the city isn’t doing anything to help despite Mayor Eric Adams’ new program to get troubled homeless people off the streets. Residents at one Lexington Avenue building told The Post that management even spent nearly $4,000 on a locksmith to try to keep the troublesome vagabond from camping out in their lobby — but he somehow still found a way in. “For the past two months the guy’s been sleeping in the vestibule area,” said Abe Bichoupan, a resident of the co-op building...
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
Curly, orange wig helped N.J. man steal millions in COVID benefits
A 40-year-old New Jersey man who posed for driver’s license photos wearing a curly, orange wig admitted Monday he stole identities and later filled out phony loan and unemployment applications in order to swipe millions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eric M. Jaklitsch, of Elizabeth, parlayed the stolen...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime
Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
As test scores plummet, Newark rehires schools chief in secret | Editorial
The superintendent of the largest school district in New Jersey won a new 5-year contract about eight months ago, and the Newark Board of Education told no one. Parents and others in the community were cut out of the decision entirely. That’s outrageous. The first public acknowledgement of Roger...
NJ mayor sues his own state over bail reform, blames failing policy for massive spike in car thefts
New Jersey Mayor Tony Perry is fighting back against his own state, blaming bail laws for a major spike in car thefts amidst rising crime nationwide.
David beats Goliath (this round). Judge won’t throw out N.J. brewer’s $10M suit against major brewery.
The legal battle between Cape May Brewing Co. and a local New Jersey brewer will proceed despite the major brewery’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit. A Monmouth County Superior Court judge denied Cape May Brewing Co.’s motion Jan. 12 on Jan. 12 to dismiss a $10 million lawsuit brought by Asbury Park Brewery co-founder and now independent brewer Jeff Plate, which claims Cape May Brewing Co. stole his idea when launching its “Shore Tea” collaboration with Wawa.
Judge promises decision in Van Gogh painting case 'sooner rather than later'
The dispute over a painting at the center of an ownership debate made its debut in federal court today. The judge didn't make a decision.
