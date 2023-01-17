Get well wishes, support for Sen. Cunningham; Article unfairly attacked Union City administration; Enjoying Hoboken sports history columns | Letters

An unhinged vagrant who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood last year is still at it — and locals say the city isn’t doing anything to help despite Mayor Eric Adams’ new program to get troubled homeless people off the streets. Residents at one Lexington Avenue building told The Post that management even spent nearly $4,000 on a locksmith to try to keep the troublesome vagabond from camping out in their lobby — but he somehow still found a way in. “For the past two months the guy’s been sleeping in the vestibule area,” said Abe Bichoupan, a resident of the co-op building...

