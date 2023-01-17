Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Howard Picks the Bills: Divisional Round
Following a closer than expected Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, how confident does Howard Simon remain with the Buffalo Bills’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl? It’s the Divisional Round edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
FOX Sports
Can Jaguars upset Chiefs? Texans a frontrunner for Sean Payton? AFC South analysis
The Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Chiefs encapsulated everything Jacksonville was early in the season: a team that could look good — at times, really good — but also one that couldn't consistently finish or execute. In the first half of the 27-17 loss, the Jaguars were...
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
NFL World Reacts To What Trevor Lawrence Said About Arrowhead Stadium
After completing one of the largest comebacks in NFL postseason history at home, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will enter one of the league's toughest road environments. Lawrence should expect deafening noise when the Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this ...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Rule Out Offensive Starter For Divisional Round Playoff Game
The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to get an offensive starter back for the playoffs. The Chiefs, who earned the number one overall AFC seed in the playoffs, benefited from having a bye week in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs’ injury report released Tuesday didn’t offer good news for starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Albany Herald
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin
Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Albany Herald
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search
Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that."
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Albany Herald
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury
The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Jaguars meet in playoffs for first time for spot in AFC Championship Game
When the Chiefs and Jaguars last met in November, Kansas City cruised to a double-digit victory. The gap between the teams couldn't have been any larger. The Chiefs were an established contender; the Jags were still figuring out who they were under first-year coach Doug Pederson. But that was then,...
Comments / 0