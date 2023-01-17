Read full article on original website
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Seagen's Tukysa Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For HER2-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
The FDA has granted accelerated approval to Seagen Inc's SGEN Tukysa (tucatinib) in combination with trastuzumab for colorectal cancer. The approval covers adult patients with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable, or metastatic colorectal cancer that has progressed following treatment with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy. Tukysa is approved under the FDA's...
Ex-doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids to addicted patients
NEW YORK — A former Ohio doctor was convicted of overprescribing opioids despite knowing her patients were severely addicted, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Freeda Flynn was found guilty on eight counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, according to the Justice Department. She faces...
NJ.com
