RARITAN, NJ - The Raritan Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help to find three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. According to a Facebook post from borough police, three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.

RARITAN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO