Raritan Police Seeking Three Adults Who Didn't Pay Bill at Char Steakhouse

RARITAN, NJ - The Raritan Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help to find three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. According to a Facebook post from borough police, three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
wrnjradio.com

Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
NJ.com

Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
NJ.com

N.J. man, 93, unhurt after crashing SUV into TD Bank lobby

An Ocean County man was unhurt after he crashed his SUV into the lobby of a bank in Toms River, authorities said Wednesday. The driver, 93, of Toms River, crashed into the bank in the 2300 block of Route 9 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the SUV went through the exterior glass of the TD Bank, into the lobby and struck the teller counter.
wrnjradio.com

Chester police seek help finding thief who hit Ulta Beauty store

CHESTER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Shore News Network

Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ.com

This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?

The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
NJ.com

NJ.com

