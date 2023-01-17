Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Prosecutor: Man in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Edison
Authorities say the crash happened Jan. 16 just before 1 a.m. on Route 1.
N.J. trooper out of hospital after getting hit by car while investigating Parkway crash
The New Jersey State Police trooper seriously injured a week ago when he was hit by a car while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway has been released from a hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The trooper, whose name was not released, was struck Jan. 11 in Ocean County...
Raritan Police Seeking Three Adults Who Didn't Pay Bill at Char Steakhouse
RARITAN, NJ - The Raritan Borough Police Department is seeking the public's help to find three adults who did not pay their bill after dining at Char Steakhouse on Route 202. According to a Facebook post from borough police, three adults failed to pay their bill after dining at the restaurant recently. Witnesses said the three adults spoke with Irish accents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Benjamin Griffin at 908-725-6700, ext. 18. Tips can be provided anonymously.
NYPD: Man, 75, died after crash on Staten Island; car careened out of control and overturned
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 75-year-old man died after his car careened out of control and landed on its side in Huguenot on Wednesday morning. The preliminary police investigation indicated that the man suffered a medical episode that caused the vehicle to overturn in the single-car crash, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
One Hospitalized After Crash Involving Ford Van In Sussex County: State Police
One person was taken to the hospital following a crash with a Ford van in Sussex County on Tuesday, Jan. 17, state police said. A Kia collided with the Ford van near Layton Road and Route 284 in Wantage around 4:20 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice. The Kia...
wrnjradio.com
Police search for burglary suspect in Denville Township
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville police are searching for a burglary suspect in the wooded area of Holstein Lake and surrounding residential areas Thursday morning, according to a Nixle alert. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, skinny, wearing a...
Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting
A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
Drunk driver charged after crash with minibus leaves 2 students injured, cops say
A 44-year-old man who cut off a mini school bus on the Garden State Parkway on Friday in Bergen County causing it to crash and injure two students was driving under the influence, authorities said. Ali Vlashi, of Fair Lawn, has also been charged with two counts of assault by...
A fake Good Samaritan was behind abandoned N.J. alligator stunt, cops say
A man allegedly abandoned a young alligator in Neptune Township over the weekend and then called local police to pose as Good Samaritan who found the exotic pet, the Monmouth County SPCA said. Officials identified the suspect, an Asbury Park man, following a report from an anonymous tipster, authorities said.
Somerset County man accused of hitting McDonald’s employee with a rock
A South Bound Brook man was arrested after attacking a McDonald’s employee with a rock, police say.
N.J. man, 93, unhurt after crashing SUV into TD Bank lobby
An Ocean County man was unhurt after he crashed his SUV into the lobby of a bank in Toms River, authorities said Wednesday. The driver, 93, of Toms River, crashed into the bank in the 2300 block of Route 9 about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said. Photos from the scene showed the SUV went through the exterior glass of the TD Bank, into the lobby and struck the teller counter.
darientimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
Truck driver killed when tractor-trailer falls from highway overpass onto van below
The truck driver was navigating a curved overpass that connects I-287 to I-684 in Harrison around 10:30 a.m. when they lost control.
Verizon Solicitor Indicted For Fatally Stabbing Ocean County Man During Fight
A man soliciting customers on behalf of Verizon has been indicted in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Michael Tsamas, 33, of Laurence Harbor, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of aggravated manslaughter and weapons offenses in the death of Joseph Delgardio, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
wrnjradio.com
Chester police seek help finding thief who hit Ulta Beauty store
Born and raised in Northwest NJ, Jay has a degree in Communications and has had a life-long interest in local radio and various styles of music. Jay has held numerous jobs over the years such as stunt car driver, bartender, voice-over artist, traffic reporter (award winning), NY Yankee maintenance crewmember and peanut farm worker. His hobbies include mountain climbing, snowmobiling, cooking, performing stand-up comedy and he is an avid squirrel watcher. Jay has been a guest on America’s Morning Headquarters,program on The Weather Channel, and was interviewed by Sam Champion.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Victim Struck By Freight Train In Paterson Suffers Broken Leg
A freight train injury in Paterson sent an unidentified victim to the hospital, responders said.The person victim suffered a broken leg when hit by the CSX train in the area of Lafayette and East 16th streets around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, they said.The victim was conscious and alert when taken t…
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
This N.J. park commission can’t afford to run Palisades Parkway; could NJDOT take it over?
The state Department of Transportation could add a parkway that skirts the top of the Palisades in Bergen County to the highways it now operates and maintains. Palisades Interstate Park Commission officials are backing a bill proposed last Halloween that would require the DOT to take over operating and maintaining the 11-mile section New Jersey section of the 38-mile Palisades Interstate Parkway between Fort Lee and the New York border that is currently run by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0