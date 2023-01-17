ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsville Township, NJ

NJ.com

Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6

There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
West Morris over Pope John- Boys Basketball recap

Osirys Edouard scored 15 points to lead West Morris to a 66-55 win over Pope John in Sparta. Jack Leonard had 14 points for West Morris (14-1), which led 41-27 at halftime. Eli Stoute had 13 points in the win. Nate Pluvoise led Pope John (2-11) with 25 points. Sir...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap

Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap

Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Boys Basketball: Jefferson wins big over Newton

Three different players scored in double figures for Jefferson as it rolled past Newton 74-43, in Oak Ridge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NEWTON, NJ
Overbrook over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Devon Johnson scored 14 points to lead a strong offensive attack during Overbrook’s 70-49 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. David Haywood added 13 points while Jayden Grier totaled 10. Overbrook (11-3) gained control early and was able to extend its lead as the night went on. Quinn Cardona was...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Neptune over Howell in OT- Boys Basketball recap

Dan Charles scored 13 points to lead Neptune to a 40-36 overtime win over Howell in Howell. Anthony Banks netted seven points for Neptune (4-6), which outscored Howell 7-3 in the extra session to secure the victory. Davionne Pearson and Donovan Stevenson each added five points in the win. Chris...
HOWELL, NJ
Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Lakewood

Monmouth cruised past Lakewood by a final of 66-32, in Lakewood. Since snapping a three-game losing streak, Monmouth (8-6) has won two straight by an average margin of 31.5 points. The Falcons have also scored 66 points in both games. Lakewood dropped to 2-9 with the loss. The N.J. High...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
