Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Putting Ex's House on Fire One Day After Breakup and Killing Her Sister In WheelchairWestland DailyPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Wrestling: Highlights, rankings and top matches for North Jersey in Week 6
There’s a lot to cover ahead of these next seven days and plenty to recap from the previous week on the North Jersey wrestling front. One of the region’s best wrestlers took the mat with his new school for the first time on Wednesday, two major county tournaments begin on Saturday and there are more than a handful Top-20 duals on the upcoming schedule. Our Top 20 rankings also have a new team in the Top 10.
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
Girls Basketball Top 20, Jan. 19: Stability on top, shakeup everywhere else
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings for Jan. 19
Here are the latest statewide girls basketball group and conference rankings in New Jersey, through games played on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Hidalgo’s big night helps No. 2 Paul VI crush Marlboro- Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo posted a dominant stat line of 27 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals to propel Paul VI, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 81-19 victory over Marlboro in Haddonfield. Mikayla Young scored 16 points for Paul VI (12-1), who got off to a...
West Morris over Pope John- Boys Basketball recap
Osirys Edouard scored 15 points to lead West Morris to a 66-55 win over Pope John in Sparta. Jack Leonard had 14 points for West Morris (14-1), which led 41-27 at halftime. Eli Stoute had 13 points in the win. Nate Pluvoise led Pope John (2-11) with 25 points. Sir...
Westwood over Fair Lawn - Girls basketball recap
Kate Walsh’s 16 points and five rebounds lifted Westwood to a 50-37 victory over Fair Lawn in Washington Township. Victoria Eichler scored 12 points and Julianna Batelli added 11 with five rebounds and five assists for Westwood (11-4), which used a 10-2 third quarter to pull away. Fair Lawn...
Camden Catholic defeats Bishop Eustace - Girls basketball recap
Kassidy Thompson scored 19 points to lead Camden Catholic past Bishop Eustace 68-37 in Pennsauken. Camden Catholic (11-6) took control early as it led 33-13 at halftime before outscoring Bishop Eustace 35-24 in the second half. Lauren Laratta led Bishop Eustace (6-8) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys Basketball: Jefferson wins big over Newton
Three different players scored in double figures for Jefferson as it rolled past Newton 74-43, in Oak Ridge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Overbrook over Schalick - Boys basketball recap
Devon Johnson scored 14 points to lead a strong offensive attack during Overbrook’s 70-49 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. David Haywood added 13 points while Jayden Grier totaled 10. Overbrook (11-3) gained control early and was able to extend its lead as the night went on. Quinn Cardona was...
Neptune over Howell in OT- Boys Basketball recap
Dan Charles scored 13 points to lead Neptune to a 40-36 overtime win over Howell in Howell. Anthony Banks netted seven points for Neptune (4-6), which outscored Howell 7-3 in the extra session to secure the victory. Davionne Pearson and Donovan Stevenson each added five points in the win. Chris...
News 12
Jersey Proud: Rowan field hockey player up for Division III Athlete of the Year
A student athlete at Rowan University is a candidate for the Division III Athlete of the Year award. Field hockey player Kristiina Castagnola, a Voorhees native, is No. 1 at the university’s all-time scoring list. She also led the Profs to their first No. 1 ranking in 20 years and then all the way to the national semifinals.
No. 16 Mount Olive rallies from 26-0 deficit to defeat Pope John
There is not much that can unnerve the Mount Olive wrestling team. Coming off a Group 4 state championship last year, the Marauders have been there and done that at the highest level of wrestling in the state. So, when Mount Olive finds itself in a tough situation like it was down 26-0 to Pope John on Thursday evening, there is zero panic.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap
Ben Jaclin led the way with 17 points as West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeated New Brunswick 60-46 in New Brunswick. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (9-5) held a 36-22 lead at the half after a 22-14 run in the second quarter. Both teams scored 24 points in the second half. Kai Hanson also...
Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Lakewood
Monmouth cruised past Lakewood by a final of 66-32, in Lakewood. Since snapping a three-game losing streak, Monmouth (8-6) has won two straight by an average margin of 31.5 points. The Falcons have also scored 66 points in both games. Lakewood dropped to 2-9 with the loss. The N.J. High...
No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s shoots past Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap
Ebrahim Kaba scored 17 points and made five of Gill St. Bernard’s 16 3-pointers as it rolled to a 74-44 victory over Hunterdon Central in Gladstone. Nick Losada had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals for Gill St. Bernard’s (12-2), ranked No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20. Mario Castro-Sanchez added 14 points with six assists and Matthew Lardieri made four 3-pointers to account for his 12 points.
This Legendary Cheesesteak Shop Is Coming to New Jersey
Let me tell you all a little story about prego Shannon. If you knew me at that point in time you would have been impressed by my appetite, to say the least. I was like a living, breathing Mrs. PacMan. Now that you have some context, I can tell you...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0