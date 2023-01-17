Read full article on original website
The Rapper 50 Cent Wishes Blew Up Instead of Him
50 Cent has seen the rise of many rappers over the years, but there's one emcee in particular that he wishes found as much success as he did.
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
thesource.com
Luenell Says 50 Cent Apologized to Megan Thee Stallion Because ‘He Want Some’
Luenell was out in the streets and was tracked down by TMZ. The comedian spoke on a few subjects in the quick time with the camera, the main one was 50 Cent’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion. “He want some,” Luenell said. “He want some like everybody else do....
thesource.com
Bold Move? 6ix9ine Flexes $1M in Cash and Drops a Pin for His Arrival to NYC
Tekashi 6ix9ine is living life on the edge. Hitting Instagram, Hip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way. “On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and...
Complex
Dr. Dre Reportedly Stands to Make Over $200 Million Selling Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre is reportedly headed toward a huge payday. According to Billboard, the 57-year-old hip-hop mogul is preparing to sell a portion of his music assets for more than $200 million. Sources say the assets generate about $1 million annually, and will be sold in two separate deals; one with Shamrock Holdings and the other with Universal Music Group. The former is said to be looking to buy royalties from a couple of Dre’s solo projects, his share of N.W.A artist royalties, his producer royalties, and the writer’s share of the songs where he doesn’t own publishing; this may include his 1992 debut effort The Chronic, which is published by Sony Music.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Complex
Here’s Bobby Shmurda’s Response to Uncle Murda Mentioning Him on “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda released his annual “Rap Up” song over the weekend, where he reminisced on some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2022 while dissing a number of artists. Among those mentioned on the 15-minute track is Bobby Shmurda, who Murda name drops when talking about the Brooklyn artist’s beef with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Due to Reports That Ye’s Lawyers Plan to Drop Ye Via Newspaper Ad
Reports that Kanye West's legal team plan to announce they are dropping him as a client via a newspaper ad has 50 Cent cracking jokes. Last night (Jan. 16), 50 Cent offered some commentary about the situation on Instagram, after multiple outlets reported Ye's legal team, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is at its wits' end with the controversial rapper after being unable to get in touch with him to talk about his mounting legal issues. According to Fif, there must be real problems because lawyers typically stand by a client's side as long as they are footing the bill. In the IG post, 50 shared a screenshot of an article about the legal team's last-ditch effort to reach Ye by way of newspaper ad.
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Joe Budden recently addressed the string of arrests and bad future that has befallen several of Gucci Mane's artists and concluded that it may not be a coincidence. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Joe aired the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast and made it a point to talk about the speculated Gucci Mane curse involving artists who signed to his label meeting a foul fate and questioned the Atlanta rapper-CEO's A&R skills.
NME
Drake flaunts his luxurious lifestyle in new video for ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’
Drake has shared a new music video for the track ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’, lifted from ‘Her Loss’, his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage. The video, released yesterday (January 17), was directed by Canadian filmmaker and photographer Tristan C-M – who served as director of photography on Drake’s video for ‘Sticky’. It begins with the caption “THIS IS 72 HOURS FOR US”, superimposed over camcorder footage of assorted jewellery and gold chain laid out on a marble bench.
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
Complex
French Montana Calls 50 Cent ‘Biggest Genius in the Industry’
During a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, French Montana praised 50 Cent for utilizing beefs to his own benefit. “50 was picking on n***as to pick on n***as,” French explained. “At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry. He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album.”
TMZ.com
Offset Parties with Hit-Boy to Celebrate First Song Since Takeoff's Death
Offset and Hit-boy held a party in Hollywood last night to celebrate their new track -- Offset's his first since tragically losing Takeoff -- and, as you can see, the Migos rapper is on the up again. Sources inside the event tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Offset was in good...
Cuban Link: 5 Things To Know About 50 Cent’s Longtime Girlfriend
Cuban Link is a fitness trainer, entrepreneur, and realtor. She’s been dating 50 Cent since at least 2019. The couple just walked the red carpet together at the BMF season 2 premiere. Curtis Jackson II, a.k.a 50 Cent, is a big shot in the entertainment industry. 50 started his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Polo G Is The Latest Rapper To Unfollow Gunna
Lil Baby and Meek Mill also unfollowed Gunna this weekend. There aren’t many rappers standing with Gunna these days but there’s been an influx of artists who’ve distanced themselves from the YSL rapper this weekend, including Polo G. Some of Gunna’s closest friends and associates have presumably...
