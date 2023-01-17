Read full article on original website
Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars
Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL midseason awards 2023: Connor McDavid, Adam Fox, Linus Ullmark headline winners at halfway point
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially halfway over. Every club has played its 41st game, meaning there are 40 or fewer games to go before the playoffs. While the NHL awards won't be announced for another few months, the races have already begun with the Twitter arguments and discussions in full swing.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (23-17-3) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-23-3) 8:00 PM MT | ROGERS ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vancouver Canucks for the final meeting this season. Vancouver has bested Colorado in the teams' first two matchups this season - 4-3 on November 23 and 4-2 on January 5. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT inside of Rogers Arena.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
Yardbarker
Scenes from morning skate: Canucks appear slated to free the skate vs. Lightning
By now, you’ve seen the #FreeTheSkate campaign that’s taken over the city as of late. Whether it be in the form of a plane carrying a banner behind it flying over Rogers Arena, the broadcast zooming in on a fan wearing the retro jersey holding a sign begging for the skate to be freed, or on a bus stop advertisement, someone out there really wants the skate to be freed.
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1.
FOX Sports
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Krejci; Pastrnak; Horvat; NHL Trade Chatter
NHL trade chatter got even louder on Monday as Vancouver Canucks President Jim Rutherford all but assured that captain Bo Horvat will be traded. There’s been some progress on the David Pastrnak front but nothing is imminent. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston...
