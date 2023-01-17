ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

mycitizensnews.com

New tractor coming to Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS — The public works department is getting a new tractor. The Board of Selectmen on Monday approved a budget transfer from three budget line items for a total of $37,372. The transfers come from a dump trailer capital project for $9,500, a parks grounds maintenance surplus of $7,873 and appropriating $19,999 from the fund balance.
BEACON FALLS, CT
zip06.com

Smoke on the Water Grant Application Fails

A grant application that would have allowed for the redevelopment of the vacant Saybrook Point and the former Dock and Dine property has been denied. First Selectman Carl Fortuna said the Town will continue pursuing avenues to make the idea a reality. In October 2022, the Town of Old Saybrook...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in Simsbury closes road, causes power outages

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A crash in Simsbury has led to a road closure and power outages Wednesday afternoon. Simsbury police said the crash happened on Nod Road. Nod Road is closed from Route 185 to 140 Nod Road, just north of the Avon town line, police said. Simsbury...
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
MERIDEN, CT
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fiery crash closes road in Simsbury

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits. Updated: 56 minutes ago. In July...
SIMSBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy

One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

40 firefighters fight Seymour house blaze

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire erupted in a home in Seymour Thursday morning. The flames broke out at about 8 a.m. at 44 Knorr Avenue. Emergency crews, including 40 firefighters, responded to the scene. Fire officials said the people inside the home were able to escape unharmed. Follow News 8 for updates on this […]
SEYMOUR, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Homeowner Associations Can No Longer Block Solar Installations

Kenneth McKinney took notice of the south-facing back roof before buying his Granby, Connecticut, home about two years ago. That roof, he thought, is ideal for solar panels. So after he and his wife, Maribeth, moved into the new home in the Copper Brook Circle planned community, ideally located close to their son and his family, McKinney began researching solar installers. He invited a couple to provide him with proposals, and settled on a plan for a $30,000 installation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Stolen pick-up truck found submerged in Middlefield’s Black Pond

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials found a pick-up truck submerged in the water at Black Pond in Middlefield on Tuesday. According to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, officials responded to 677 Meriden Rd. at the boat launch at Black Pond just after 10 p.m. and found the truck in the water. Firefighters entered the […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Catalytic converters thefts on the rise in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Bristol and East Haven was hit with a wave of catalytic converter thefts in the past week, according to authorities. East Haven police said two catalytic converters were stolen from the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot last week.  The suspects who stole the catalytic converters were seen […]
BRISTOL, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Man drinking fuel oil battled officers

WESTPORT — A 20-year-old man, reportedly drinking motor oil and acting erratically, battled police sent to the scene to help him, causing one officer to suffer a broken wrist, according to the report. Cameron Baker, of New Haven, was charged Jan. 17 with assaulting a public safety officer and...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Man shot to death at Waterbury multi-family residence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT

