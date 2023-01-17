ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
WBBJ

Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
JACKSON, TN
999ktdy.com

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

