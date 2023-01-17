Read full article on original website
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
WBBJ
Suspect in Jackson motel murder captured in Louisiana
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a local motel murder has been captured in Louisiana. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces the arrest of 31-year-old Charles Wilson, who was wanted for murder in Jackson. A press release states on October 31, 2022, the Jackson Police Department responded to the Rodeway...
999ktdy.com
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
Opelousas man indicted in October shooting death
An Opelousas man charged with the shooting death of an Abbeville man has been indicted by a grand jury.
2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
One person dead following Sunday morning shooting
Just before 11:30 this morning, the Lafayette Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
Scott Boudin Festival 2023 Announces Music Lineup
The infamous festival will take place from April 14-16, 2023 in Scott, La.
New Iberia man killed in crash on South Lewis Street
A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
houmatimes.com
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
14-year-old in custody in connection with homicide of New Iberia teen
UPDATE 1/18/2023: Police confirm that the 14-year-old suspect mentioned by Hughes Tuesday is currently in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia police are investigating after the body of a teen boy was found Monday behind an apartment complex. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the boy’s body was discovered behind a […]
One woman shot on Elementary Lane in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday night.
New Iberia Police investigating body found behind apartment complex
The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex Monday.
theadvocate.com
14-year-old suspect in teen's slaying in custody following overnight two-parish manhunt
New Iberia Police announced Wednesday that they have a 14-year-old suspect in custody in connection to the Monday slaying of another child. The arrest came after a search through two parishes. Lafayette Police said they received information that the boy was in Lafayette, and they had a description of the...
Person of interest sought in juvenile fatal shooting on Malapart Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Crime Stoppers need help locating the man who they say is a person of interest in the Nov. 2022 fatal shooting on Malapart Road. Authorities said they located the body of a juvenile Hispanic male on Nov. 11, 2022. in the middle of the roadway. Video surveillance from cameras nearby […]
