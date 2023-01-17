ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Eunice News

Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

2 teens shot on Moss Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old both suffered gunshot injuries during an incident Wednesday night in Lafayette. Lafayette Police have confirmed that the double shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Moss Street near East Alexander. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the teens were transported to a local […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
999ktdy.com

Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Celebrating Louisiana Arbor Day in Abbeville

From backyards to tropical rain forests, trees around the world provide life’s necessities. Trees clean our air and filter water, provide habitat for wildlife, connect communities, and support our health and well-being. Abbeville Garden Club and Keep Abbeville Beautiful are working together, planting trees throughout our community to provide...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Rev. Randle’s Message: Violence is like cancer

Only three people in the United States have honored holidays: George Washington, Christopher Columbus and Martin Luther King Jr. No one person celebrates the three holidays the same. On Monday, the United States celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sunday would have been King’s 94th birthday. He was assassinated in...
ABBEVILLE, LA

