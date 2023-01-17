No. 13/15 K-State (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) renews one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball on Tuesday night when the Wildcats welcome defending national champion and No. 2/2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 6 p.m., CT on ESPN. It is the sixth-most played rivalry (297) in Division I men’s basketball history with the teams meeting at least once every year since 1907. The Jayhawks, who riding a 10-game winning streak, have won 9 of the last 10 matchups, including each of the last 7, with the last Wildcat win coming at home in 2019. It is the series’ first Top 15 matchup since No. 4 Kansas defeated No. 10 K-State, 83-62, at home on Feb. 11, 2013.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO