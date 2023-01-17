Read full article on original website
Related
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against TCU
Can the Mountaineers grab their first Big 12 win of the season?
2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18
The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting rival Kansas
Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night's biggest game -- a top-15 showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
No. 13/15 K-State (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) renews one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball on Tuesday night when the Wildcats welcome defending national champion and No. 2/2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 6 p.m., CT on ESPN. It is the sixth-most played rivalry (297) in Division I men’s basketball history with the teams meeting at least once every year since 1907. The Jayhawks, who riding a 10-game winning streak, have won 9 of the last 10 matchups, including each of the last 7, with the last Wildcat win coming at home in 2019. It is the series’ first Top 15 matchup since No. 4 Kansas defeated No. 10 K-State, 83-62, at home on Feb. 11, 2013.
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. TCU
Our staff picks who will win today's game between the Mountaineers and Horned Frogs
March Madness Bracket Predictions: Where Do Longhorns Land?
The Texas Longhorns are looking to earn their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.
Bracketology: Texas' current standing in the NET rankings through six games of Big 12 play
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are one-third of the way through Big 12 play and currently boast a 4-2 conference record, one game behind the trio of Kansas State, Kansas, and Iowa State at the top of the standings. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season...
Kansas Jayhawks at Kansas State Wildcats Predictions
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to happen in this season's first edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
247Sports
WATCH: Big 12 changes how you think about NCAA Tournament resumes
Like it or not, we are just one-third of the way through the Big 12 basketball season. All 10 teams have played six games and have 12 more to go. No one is undefeated in conference play, everyone is above .500 overall and six teams are in the top 25 for the first time after five teams had been ranked six other times.
Saquon vs. Miles: Penn State running backs set for NFL playoff matchup
Two of Penn State’s finest running backs produced for the NFL will go head-to-head this weekend in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs. Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in a classic NFC East slobber knocker, and both former Nittany Lion running backs will be keys to victory for their respective teams. Barkley is coming off an impressive postseason debut with the Giants. In last week’s road win against the Minnesota Vikings, Barkley scored two touchdowns and accumulated 109 yards of total offense. He scored the first touchdown of the game...
ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/17
A look at where the Mountaineers sit in the latest bracketology projection.
Comments / 0