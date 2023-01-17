ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18

The NCAA Tournament is one of the best events of the year. College basketball fans are looking forward to it even before the season begins. Who could make “The Big Dance” this season? Here is the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology: January 18. Note: May have to zoom. Automatic...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum

Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 13/15 K-State (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) renews one of the oldest rivalries in college basketball on Tuesday night when the Wildcats welcome defending national champion and No. 2/2 Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) to Bramlage Coliseum for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 6 p.m., CT on ESPN. It is the sixth-most played rivalry (297) in Division I men’s basketball history with the teams meeting at least once every year since 1907. The Jayhawks, who riding a 10-game winning streak, have won 9 of the last 10 matchups, including each of the last 7, with the last Wildcat win coming at home in 2019. It is the series’ first Top 15 matchup since No. 4 Kansas defeated No. 10 K-State, 83-62, at home on Feb. 11, 2013.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

WATCH: Big 12 changes how you think about NCAA Tournament resumes

Like it or not, we are just one-third of the way through the Big 12 basketball season. All 10 teams have played six games and have 12 more to go. No one is undefeated in conference play, everyone is above .500 overall and six teams are in the top 25 for the first time after five teams had been ranked six other times.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon vs. Miles: Penn State running backs set for NFL playoff matchup

Two of Penn State’s finest running backs produced for the NFL will go head-to-head this weekend in the NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs. Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles will host Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in a classic NFC East slobber knocker, and both former Nittany Lion running backs will be keys to victory for their respective teams. Barkley is coming off an impressive postseason debut with the Giants. In last week’s road win against the Minnesota Vikings, Barkley scored two touchdowns and accumulated 109 yards of total offense. He scored the first touchdown of the game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy