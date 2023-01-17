ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaching Indigenous land dispossession in Wisconsin and beyond

In the 1860s, the University of Wisconsin was granted more than 230,000 acres of land to make pursuing an education in agriculture, military tactics, mechanical and classical arts attainable for the state’s working class. This was the mission of land-grant universities, as dictated by the 1862 Morrill Act. But...
