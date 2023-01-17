ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon

It has more than 14,700 five-star ratings If you're in the market for a floor-cleaning gadget upgrade to keep your home spotless this year, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, you can score double discounts on the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner thanks to a sale and a stackable on-site coupon. The popular stick vacuum, which has more than 14,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor and three cleaning modes. So you can easily deep clean everyday debris and stubborn messes on hard floors and...
People

Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Super Lightweight' Vacuum That Rivals a Dyson — and It's 40% Off

“On the lowest power level it is able to suck up all the dirt from the hardwood and carpet” If you've long grown weary of pulling out a hefty upright vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a little mess, it's time to upgrade to a cordless device.  And right now, the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on super sale at Amazon; it's 32 percent off, plus you can take an extra $20 off thanks to a coupon. The stick vacuum is complete with a 400-watt...
People

This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware

If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy