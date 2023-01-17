Read full article on original website
Red Reporter
Brandon Williamson is the #9 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system
If lanky 6’6” left-handers from Texas Christian University are the new market inefficiency, well, the Cincinnati Reds have the upper hand on their rivals in that new normal. After watching Nick Lodolo put up a 2.8 bWAR season in barely 100 IP in 2022, the Reds are counting on him to help anchor the pitching staff as they emerge from their most recent rebuild, and the hope is that his former TCU teammate - Brandon Williamson - will help lead that charge as soon as this year.
Angels Rumors: Halos Linked to All-Star Free Agent Catcher
The Angels are being linked by MLB insider Jon Morosi to a free-agent catcher, but he doesn't seem to make a ton of sense for the Halos.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
Pham had a short stint in Boston in 2022 after being acquired by the Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 34-year-old appeared in 53 games with the Red Sox in 2022...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Prospects Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone Ranked By MLB Pipeline Among Top-10 Right-Handed Pitchers
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone were both ranked among the top-10 right-handed pitchers heading into the 2023 season by MLB Pipeline. Bobby Miller checked in at sixth, with Gavin Stone placing 10th. They further headline the Dodgers’ history of drafting and developing elite pitchers. The...
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
dallasexpress.com
Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son
The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign infielder Edwin Díaz to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed infielder Edwin Diaz to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, per Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. It is unclear if the deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Diaz, 27, is not to be confused with the All-Star closer for the Mets. While...
Rangers Name Minor League Affiliates Staffs
The Texas Rangers have completed staffing for Round Rock, Frisco, Hickory and Down East for the 2023 season.
