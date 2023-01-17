If lanky 6’6” left-handers from Texas Christian University are the new market inefficiency, well, the Cincinnati Reds have the upper hand on their rivals in that new normal. After watching Nick Lodolo put up a 2.8 bWAR season in barely 100 IP in 2022, the Reds are counting on him to help anchor the pitching staff as they emerge from their most recent rebuild, and the hope is that his former TCU teammate - Brandon Williamson - will help lead that charge as soon as this year.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO