Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Related
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Pearson, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford held a press conference regarding Tanner Pearson’s hand injury on Monday. Rutherford discussed the injury and how the team’s medical staff handled it. Also, he discussed the team’s current status and the ongoing contract negotiation with Bo Horvat.
Yardbarker
NHL weighs in on Ivan Provorov Pride Night controversy
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov created a storm of controversy on Tuesday. Before the team’s Pride Night home game against the Anaheim Ducks, he refused to don a rainbow Pride sweater during the team warm up on the grounds that it violated the beliefs of his Russian Orthodox religion.
Yardbarker
Panthers' Paul Maurice fined $25K for officiating barbs
The NHL fined Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice $25,000 on Thursday for his comments about the officiating in his team's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maurice took issue with the officials after his team was short-handed seven times during a 5-4 loss on Tuesday. He then insinuated the aggressive whistle blowing served as some sort of payback for an incident in 2016 involving Francois St. Laurent, who served as the referee for Tuesday's game.
St. Louis Blues score easy victory against Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators hit the road for a game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in a Central Division showdown at Enterprise Center. The result was a 5-2 loss, ending their win streak at two. Two minutes after Brayden Schenn put the Blues ahead, Colton Sissons, playing in his...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators
Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said that if they can’t move certain contract this summer they will have to look at buyouts. Chris Johnston: Rutherford said that contract talks with pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko have started. Ben Kuzma: (twitter thread) Rutherford on the Canucks:. “The changes...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks. Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs send Pontus Holmberg to the Marlies and their possible reasoning for doing so
The first thing that needs to noted that Holmberg has seemingly established himself as an everyday bottom six player in the NHL. He doesn’t look out of place and in fact, he looks capable of taking on more than he’s been doing from time to time. There’s no knock on him.
Comments / 0