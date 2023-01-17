Read full article on original website
Basketball Game Day Information Vs. Quincy
The Chelan Mountain Goat Basketball teams host the Quincy Jack Rabbits tonight in CTL play. This contest will be pivotal for both boys and girls teams!. Link to Purchase Tickets Online: https://spicket.events/lakechelanhs. Below is information for tonight’s game:. Game: Quincy @ Chelan. Location: Chelan High School. JV Boys Time:...
Joslynn Simmons Signs To Play Soccer At CBC!
After looking into several colleges Joslynn Simmons has decided to continue her soccer and her basketball career at CBC. She is excited about the quality of coaching, and they facilities that are available at CBC! She plans on starting her AA degree and then continuing on to a 4 year school to enter into pre-vet!
