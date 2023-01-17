ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

niuhuskies.com

Young Yet Experienced Huskies Start Spring in Kentucky

DeKALB, Illinois – The Northern Illinois University women’s tennis team opens its 2023 dual match season beginning Friday in Kentucky where head coach Eric Burns’ senior-less team will look to build on last year’s 17-11 dual match record, and more importantly, its successful start to the spring semester during last weekend’s NIU Huskie Winter Invitational.
DEKALB, IL
niuhuskies.com

NIU Welcomes Five Transfers to Huskie Roster

DeKALB, Illinois – Northern Illinois University football head coach Thomas Hammock announced the addition of five transfers and one freshman to the Huskie roster for 2023 on Tuesday, the first day of spring semester classes at NIU. The Huskies' transfer portal pick-ups - cornerbacks Gabriel Amegatcher and Cam'Ron Dabney,...
DEKALB, IL
Yardbarker

Iowa-Northwestern COVID-related postponement leaves fans fuming

The Big Ten policy states the conference will determine if the game can be rescheduled, declared a no-contest or ruled a forfeit. The decision on the outcome could have a big impact as both teams are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A Milwaukee-Rhode Island game in December is...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
ILLINOIS STATE
niuhuskies.com

Taryn Jakubowski Joins Huskie Women’s Soccer Staff

DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University women's soccer head coach Michael O'Neill announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18) the addition of Taryn Jakubowski to the Huskie women's soccer staff as a volunteer assistant. "We are extremely excited to have Taryn join our staff," said O'Neill. "Her experiences at Creighton along...
DEKALB, IL
Q985

Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
ROCKFORD, IL
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL

CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!

Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL

