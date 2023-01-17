Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Two Longstanding U.S. Denny’s Locations Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergElgin, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Mouth-watering Southern-style 'Chicken Salad Chick' finally arrives in Chicago metro areaJennifer GeerChicago, IL
niuhuskies.com
Young Yet Experienced Huskies Start Spring in Kentucky
DeKALB, Illinois – The Northern Illinois University women’s tennis team opens its 2023 dual match season beginning Friday in Kentucky where head coach Eric Burns’ senior-less team will look to build on last year’s 17-11 dual match record, and more importantly, its successful start to the spring semester during last weekend’s NIU Huskie Winter Invitational.
niuhuskies.com
NIU Welcomes Five Transfers to Huskie Roster
DeKALB, Illinois – Northern Illinois University football head coach Thomas Hammock announced the addition of five transfers and one freshman to the Huskie roster for 2023 on Tuesday, the first day of spring semester classes at NIU. The Huskies' transfer portal pick-ups - cornerbacks Gabriel Amegatcher and Cam'Ron Dabney,...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Yardbarker
Iowa-Northwestern COVID-related postponement leaves fans fuming
The Big Ten policy states the conference will determine if the game can be rescheduled, declared a no-contest or ruled a forfeit. The decision on the outcome could have a big impact as both teams are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A Milwaukee-Rhode Island game in December is...
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
niuhuskies.com
Taryn Jakubowski Joins Huskie Women’s Soccer Staff
DEKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University women's soccer head coach Michael O'Neill announced on Wednesday (Jan. 18) the addition of Taryn Jakubowski to the Huskie women's soccer staff as a volunteer assistant. "We are extremely excited to have Taryn join our staff," said O'Neill. "Her experiences at Creighton along...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
947wls.com
Check Your Mega Million Tickets!! Five $10,000, one $20,000 and one $1 Million tickets sold in and around Chicago
No one in Illinois won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, but there were plenty of winners in and around Chicago. The winning numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 51, and the Mega Ball was 14. Are you a winner?…. There was one $1 Million winner in Evanston at...
POLITICO
Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
Longtime Chicago columnist John Kass suffers health scare
“I love you all very much,” Kass said on his WGN Radio podcast.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!
Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Enforcement Pits DuPage County Sheriff Against Elected Officials
After DuPage County’s sheriff said he would not enforce provisions of a new assault weapons ban in Illinois, elected officials called for action against him, with some even calling for him to resign his post. Last week, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joined dozens of other law enforcement officials...
