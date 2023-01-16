Norwich University recognized as top online school and launches five in-demand online programs, bachelor's and master's degrees

J.H. Rose High School students placed in several events at the Future Business Leaders of America regional competition hosted at the school last month. Rose earned nine first-place, 13 second-place, seven third-place, five fourth-place, and 12 top 10 finalists. The school also won the regional service project with 1,616 cans collected for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. These students are now eligible to compete in their...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO