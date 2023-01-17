Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Related
papreplive.com
Coatesville win at Downingtown West creates logjam at top of standings
DOWNINGTOWN >> Any team attempting to close in on a Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball crown would be well advised to knock out Coatesville whenever you ever get the chance. Downingtown West had that chance, essentially, on Thursday and couldn’t do it. The visiting Red Raiders scored 14 of...
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Chichester’s gym empties before Chester leaves it all on floor in OT win
UPPER CHICHESTER — It had been many years since Chichester High School’s gymnasium saw a turn-them-away-at-the-door crowd for a boys basketball game. None of those fans, though, were still inside by the end of a befuddling and beguiling roller-coaster ride – even by Del Val League standards.
papreplive.com
Shyne Hall, Chester burn bright in second-half charge past Interboro
PROSPECT PARK — Shyne Hall heard the calls from her Chester coaches all night. “I didn’t know what was going on with her for a minute,” coach Marvin Dukes said. “I just said to her, ‘Keep shooting, keep playing.’”. If the Clippers wanted to...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Harrisburg professors awarded News Literacy Grants
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Four Penn State Harrisburg professors have been awarded grants for projects related to news literacy as part of a pilot program through Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications. The Bellisario College's News Literacy Initiative is sponsoring a Commonwealth Campus grant with Penn State Harrisburg as...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Berks awards students, faculty and staff during MLK Jr. banquet
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Penn State Berks hosted its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Perkins Student Center Multipurpose Room. This year’s theme was “Together, We Can Be the Dream.”. The event began with the singing of the Black National...
Mahkai Hopkins gave everything he had to the Harrisburg Cougars. He just needs a college to let him do the same
Ask Kyle Hopkins just how proud he is of his son, Mahkai, and his voice cracks and the raw emotion quickly bubbles up to the surface. Mahkai Hopkins is, by all accounts, a good young man. He is well-spoken and thoughtful in his replies during interviews, and when he put on the pads for the Harrisburg Cougars across the past two seasons, he was as punishing a football player as there was in central Pa.
phillygrub.blog
FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!
Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
The Daily Collegian
Kissinger to leave role at College of Medicine
HERSHEY, Pa. — Dean Kevin Black announced that Kurt Kissinger plans to leave his role as associate vice president for finance and business/controller of Penn State College of Medicine, effective Feb. 3. Kissinger began his role as associate vice president in April 2021 after filling it on an interim...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health recognizes achievements of faculty, staff and students
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine have compiled the following list of appointments and awards to showcase accolades for faculty, staff and students. This list includes achievements from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. Photos may be available upon request. APPOINTMENTS. Sturgeon named...
The Daily Collegian
Faculty member celebrates 30th anniversary of his book
YORK, Pa. — “If we don’t stay current in our areas, it is a disservice to the students whom we serve,” Director of Academic Affairs Robert Farrell said when reflecting on the 30th anniversary and the newest edition of his book, “RNA Methodologies." Farrell’s journey...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Health names Armstrong VP, physician leader for orthopedic services
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health has named Dr. April Armstrong to the position of vice president for orthopedic services for Penn State Health Medical Group. Armstrong will oversee orthopedic services across the Medical Group, in addition to maintaining her current responsibilities as C. McCollister Evarts Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation for Penn State College of Medicine and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
The Daily Collegian
Dwennimmen African Dance Community to perform Feb. 2
YORK, Pa. — In celebration of Black History Month, The Dwennimmen African Dance Community will take to the stage at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center (The Pullo Center) at Penn State York for a performance on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event that is free and open to the public.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Icon Jerry Blavat, ‘The Geator With the Heater', Dies at 82
Jerry Blavat -- known for his eight decades on Philadelphia radio and beyond as “The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" -- has died at 82. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," Blavat's family said in a statement released to the news media Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Comments / 0