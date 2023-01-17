ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

papreplive.com

Coatesville win at Downingtown West creates logjam at top of standings

DOWNINGTOWN >> Any team attempting to close in on a Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball crown would be well advised to knock out Coatesville whenever you ever get the chance. Downingtown West had that chance, essentially, on Thursday and couldn’t do it. The visiting Red Raiders scored 14 of...
COATESVILLE, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Harrisburg professors awarded News Literacy Grants

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Four Penn State Harrisburg professors have been awarded grants for projects related to news literacy as part of a pilot program through Penn State’s Bellisario College of Communications. The Bellisario College's News Literacy Initiative is sponsoring a Commonwealth Campus grant with Penn State Harrisburg as...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mahkai Hopkins gave everything he had to the Harrisburg Cougars. He just needs a college to let him do the same

Ask Kyle Hopkins just how proud he is of his son, Mahkai, and his voice cracks and the raw emotion quickly bubbles up to the surface. Mahkai Hopkins is, by all accounts, a good young man. He is well-spoken and thoughtful in his replies during interviews, and when he put on the pads for the Harrisburg Cougars across the past two seasons, he was as punishing a football player as there was in central Pa.
HARRISBURG, PA
phillygrub.blog

FREE Miller Lite for Eagles Fans!

Now that the Eagles officially are advancing to the 2022 playoffs, Miller Lite is helping local fans cheer on their favorite football team with America’s original light beer. As part of its “Road to Phoenix, First Round on Us” program, Miller Lite will offer a complimentary beer to customers...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Kissinger to leave role at College of Medicine

HERSHEY, Pa. — Dean Kevin Black announced that Kurt Kissinger plans to leave his role as associate vice president for finance and business/controller of Penn State College of Medicine, effective Feb. 3. Kissinger began his role as associate vice president in April 2021 after filling it on an interim...
HERSHEY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Health recognizes achievements of faculty, staff and students

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine have compiled the following list of appointments and awards to showcase accolades for faculty, staff and students. This list includes achievements from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. Photos may be available upon request. APPOINTMENTS. Sturgeon named...
HERSHEY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Faculty member celebrates 30th anniversary of his book

YORK, Pa. — “If we don’t stay current in our areas, it is a disservice to the students whom we serve,” Director of Academic Affairs Robert Farrell said when reflecting on the 30th anniversary and the newest edition of his book, “RNA Methodologies." Farrell’s journey...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Health names Armstrong VP, physician leader for orthopedic services

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health has named Dr. April Armstrong to the position of vice president for orthopedic services for Penn State Health Medical Group. Armstrong will oversee orthopedic services across the Medical Group, in addition to maintaining her current responsibilities as C. McCollister Evarts Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation for Penn State College of Medicine and the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Daily Collegian

Dwennimmen African Dance Community to perform Feb. 2

YORK, Pa. — In celebration of Black History Month, The Dwennimmen African Dance Community will take to the stage at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center (The Pullo Center) at Penn State York for a performance on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required for this event that is free and open to the public.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA

