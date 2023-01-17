Ask Kyle Hopkins just how proud he is of his son, Mahkai, and his voice cracks and the raw emotion quickly bubbles up to the surface. Mahkai Hopkins is, by all accounts, a good young man. He is well-spoken and thoughtful in his replies during interviews, and when he put on the pads for the Harrisburg Cougars across the past two seasons, he was as punishing a football player as there was in central Pa.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO