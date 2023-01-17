Read full article on original website
Turn Madera’s hospital into Fresno’s homeless hub? No thanks, says Madera Co. lawmaker.
The leader of the Fresno Mission – the local Christian non-profit organization that serves the region’s homeless and was formerly called the Fresno Rescue Mission – is posing an idea to Fresno and Madera Counties to tackle the homeless shelter problem. Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine penned...
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
GV Wire
Clovis Unified Superintendent Is Leaving District. Here’s Why.
Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Brien, who has led the district since 2017, announced Thursday morning that she will be retiring. O’Brien’s contract was not set to expire until June 2024. Her retirement is effective June 30. She told reporters at a hastily called news conference...
mercedcountytimes.com
Auxiliary Airfields, and the Origins of Castle AFB
In 1940, the U.S. Army was looking for a location to build a 30,000 per year basic pilot training base. A group of Merced citizens got together to encourage the Army to build in the Merced area. The citizens were able to gather some money to purchase a site for the base and lease the land back to the Army for $1 per year.
GV Wire
School Lunches Are No. 1 Gripe for Fresno Students and Parents. Board Workshop is Wednesday.
When the Fresno Unified School District recently held listening sessions with students, parents, and teachers about their top concerns, there was a clear consensus among students and parents that school lunches are a big problem. “Better food for lunch” was the No. 1 theme for pretty much all student groups,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Denture & Implant Center Fresno: Solutions for missing or failing teeth
It’s estimated that 175 million Americans have at least one missing tooth or several failing teeth, but there are many solutions out there for completing or perfecting your smile. Dr. Mark Davis at the Denture & Implant Center Fresno has 30 years of experience and a range of solutions...
kalw.org
The Other California: Chowchilla / New Arrivals: Gus D'Angelo
Today, we travel outside the Bay to meet an 87-year-old rodeo star. It’s another story from the series “The Other California.” Then, San Francisco author Gus D’Angelo reads from his new children’s book on National Parks. Plus we have local music from the Oakland Samba Revue.
KSBW.com
Central Coast locals get free access to the Aquarium next week
MONTEREY, Calif. — Central Coast residents will get free admission to the Monterey Bay Aquarium starting on Saturday. As part of the Community Open House, residents of San Benito County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County can get into the Aquarium for free Jan. 21-29. [Video from previous coverage]
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City
22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
Central Valley theaters to celebrate National Popcorn Day
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When describing a movie theater it is impossible not to mention popcorn. Even if you don’t like to eat it, there is no escaping the smell and the sound of fresh popcorn in the lobbies. Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day and theater chains across the country are celebrating the […]
Community help continued as FEMA opened Disaster Recovery Center in Merced County
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center opened at the Merced County Fairgrounds Wednesday, as others continued to step up for a community that has faced so much, like in areas of Planada and Merced completely flooded as atmospheric rivers slammed the Central Valley. Wednesday, we learned of disturbing reports of looting, and landlords who […]
mercedcountytimes.com
If Merced Isn’t Careful, No One Will Want To Work For City
There is such a thing as being “Black Listed” and the City of Merced is close to being on the list of such cities. The city needs a new police chief. Would you want to go to work for a city in which the Police Department is under investigation by the Attorney General?
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
GV Wire
Fog and Frost Ahead as Waterlogged Valley Starts to Dry Out
After three weeks of flooding, uprooted trees, and rockslides, clear skies are finally ahead for the Central Valley. Along with patchy fog, cooler temperatures, and frost. But Mother Nature hasn’t yet completed her participation-laden mission. The National Weather Service forecast calls for continued showers and possibly thunderstorms in the Fresno area Monday afternoon and evening. Winds up to 30 mph are also expected.
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Doctors at Community Health can't get care at facilities due to stalled health plan negotiations
It's been more than two weeks since contracts expired between Community Health System and several health plans. Negotiations remain stalled.
sjvsun.com
Bonta’s bluff played role in Madera Hospital’s sudden collapse, Madera Co. lawmaker says.
Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress isn’t fully blaming California Attorney General Rob Bonta for the closure of Madera Community Hospital – instead pointing the ultimate finger at the state’s Medi-Cal reimbursement system. But Poythress did not mince words about Bonta’s handling of the situation, calling the Attorney...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
