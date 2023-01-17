ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
makeuseof.com

8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
shefinds

12 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone Could Do (They Might Surprise You!)

You already rely on your iPhone for so much. But the number of ways your device can prove helpful in your everyday life are practically endless. And there’s little doubt you are missing out on a few key iPhone settings, apps, and features that could simplify your days even more. Tech Expert Dan Riley from SpotifyUnlocked.com is here to provide 12 super-cool things you never knew your iPhone could do. Let these iPhone tricks and features surprise you — and then go on and put them to good use.
CNET

Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
Phone Arena

Remember Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2? It's now on sale at its lowest prices ever

Apple's iPad lineup at the beginning of 2023 is almost unusually expansive and full of objectively great mobile computing options for different budgets, but no matter your personal preferences when it comes to screen size, form factor, or processing power, it's hard to see how anyone could possibly view the company's 2021-released 10.2-inch model as the all-around best tablet for them.
technewstoday.com

How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Android Police

Best T-Mobile phones in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Android Police

How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
HackerNoon

How to Spy on an iPhone Without The User Knowing

How to spy on an iPhone by using spy software and how to remain undetected on the target iPhone. It is legal to monitor your children phone’s activities to protect them from online threats. Check out this list of the best spy apps for iPhone to keep an eye on your loved ones.
PC Magazine

Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone

Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...

