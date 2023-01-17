ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Colorado Newsline

Non-border cities like Denver should make migrant aid routine priority, advocates say

While Denver is winding down its emergency operations to support an influx of migrants over the last month, immigration nonprofits in other cities have made supporting newly transplanted migrants part of their everyday operations. Immigration experts in cities like New York and Washington, D.C., say other non-border cities like Denver should be prepared to support […] The post Non-border cities like Denver should make migrant aid routine priority, advocates say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KTSM

‘Protected areas’ for undocumented migrants serve as safeguard from ICE

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Migrants continue to camp in Downtown El Paso outside of Sacred Heart Church. Some of them being from countries like Venezuela, meaning they are still under Title 42 and could be expelled by Border Patrol. However, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, some places, including churches are considered “protected […]
dallasexpress.com

Meet the Man Welcoming Corporations to Texas

Corporate relocations to Texas have dominated headlines for years. In 2022 alone, the DFW area saw over a dozen major corporate relocations. Ed Curtis, CEO of YTexas, has served as an ambassador to several major corporations getting acclimated to the state. A native of New York, Curtis first took a...
