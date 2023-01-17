While Denver is winding down its emergency operations to support an influx of migrants over the last month, immigration nonprofits in other cities have made supporting newly transplanted migrants part of their everyday operations. Immigration experts in cities like New York and Washington, D.C., say other non-border cities like Denver should be prepared to support […] The post Non-border cities like Denver should make migrant aid routine priority, advocates say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

DENVER, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO