KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboy Wrestling Set to Host Pair of Big 12 Teams Over the Weekend
The No. 12 Oklahoma State wrestling team (6-1 overall; 2-0 Big 12) returns home for a pair of conference duals over the weekend. OSU will take on Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. CT on Friday night before hosting No. 23 West Virginia at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday. This will be the first time the Cowboys wrestle in Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2023, having not had a home dual since Dec. 4.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Maxwell, Naomi Voted To Big 12 Softball Preseason Team
Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell and Kiley Naomi were voted to the 2023 Big 12 softball preseason team by the league's coaches, the conference announced today. The pair makes the Oklahoma State the second-most represented institution on the preseason 12-person roster. Maxwell looks to build off a 2022 season in which...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirl Tennis Set To Open Spring Season At Tulsa
Cowgirl Match Notes (PDF) Oklahoma State's women's tennis team (0-0 overall; 0-0 Big 12) is set to face Tulsa in its first non-conference matchup of the year. The action starts Saturday at 1:00 p.m. when the Cowgirls take on the Hurricane (3-0 overall; 0-0 American Athletic) in Tulsa. Following the...
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowboys Rout Oklahoma in First Phillips 66 Bedlam Series Matchup
STILLWATER, Okla. – Four Cowboys scored in double figures to push Oklahoma State past Oklahoma, 72-56, in the Phillips 66 Bedlam Series at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday night. With the win, OSU improved to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play. Oklahoma fell to 11-7 and 2-4, respectively. The...
Oklahoma State Athletics
OSU Softball Projected To Finish Second In Big 12 Conference
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team was picked to finish second in the Big 12 Conference by the league's coaches, tying the highest preseason conference ranking in school history. The No. 2 ranking in the Big 12 preseason poll comes a day after Oklahoma State was ranked No....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Iowa State Fans Welcome Back Tyrese Hunter in Brutal Fashion
Tuesday was a highly-anticipated night of Big 12 basketball action with K-State hosting Kansas and Iowa State welcoming in Texas. It was a pair of Top 25 match ups in the league with several storylines to watch. Arguably the biggest storyline was the return of Tyrese Hunter to Ames, Iowa for the first time since he transferred from the Cyclones to the Longhorns in the offseason.
Oklahoma State Athletics
Cowgirls Come Up Short In Tough Battle Against No. 18 Iowa State
Ames, Iowa — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night with a 69-64 loss at the hands of No. 18 Iowa State in front of 9,879 fans inside Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones hit a pair of early 3-pointers before...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a world leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the...
Overflow crowd showed up to talk about governor’s school funding plan change
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans had their first chance to publicly weigh in on Tuesday on Governor Kim Reynolds’ newest and broader version of educational savings accounts for private schools. Legislators held a 5 p.m. public hearing in the old Supreme Court chambers for anyone who had the ability to attend at the Iowa Statehouse […]
Des Moines Business Record
Construction of proposed Bombers development expected to begin in April; focus changed from golf to family entertainment
The proposed Bombers entertainment venue in Johnston has grown to include spaces for pickleball and ax-throwing. Construction of the $125 million development is expected to begin in April. Rendering by Imprint Architects and Confluence | Landscape Architecture, Planning + Urban Design. Plans for a proposed entertainment venue in Johnston have...
