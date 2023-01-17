ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Futurism

Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen

Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Robb Report

This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH

California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market, the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design. “People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO. The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it...
insideevs.com

VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
TENNESSEE STATE
Digital Trends

Amazon shoppers warned of portable SSD drive scam

Shoppers are being warned to be wary of items on Amazon that claim to show 16TB portable storage drives for $100 or less. With his suspicions raised by the low price and obscurely named companies that sold the devices, Review Geek editor-in-chief Josh Hendrickson decided to take a closer look.
electrek.co

Winnebago is offering test drives of its all-electric RV prototype decked out with solar panels

During this year’s Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, legacy RV and motorhome manufacturer Winnebago unveiled its all-electric, operational RV prototype called the eRV2. This zero-emission RV evolved from Winnebago’s eRV prototype and is being used for test drives to gather feedback from consumers before it reaches its final production-intent design. You’ve gotta check this thing out.
TAMPA, FL
InsideHook

Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan

On a brisk January night in Las Vegas on the eve of this year’s CES, a group of journalists gathered around a concept car at Volkswsgen’s outdoor pavilion. Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer took to the stage and said a few words about the vehicle before him — the ID.7, the latest entry in Volkswagen’s growing array of electric vehicles.
LAS VEGAS, NV
globalspec.com

The status of US electric vehicle charging corridors

The U.S. Department of Transportation has been designating alternative fuel corridors since 2016, and as of July 2022 there were 75,820 miles of electric vehicle (EV) charging corridors throughout the U.S. California and Florida each have over 6,000 designated miles, while Texas and Colorado each have over 3,000. The U.S....
COLORADO STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Ford F-150 Lightning's Intelligent Backup Power System Work At My Home

The Ford F-150 Lightning's Intelligent Backup Power System is the first of its kind. Never before have you been able to use your car or truck to automatically power your home during a power outage. We expect these systems to become commonplace in the coming years as electric vehicle adoption...
US News and World Report

Your Guide to the EVGo EV Charging Network

EVGo was founded in 2010 and opened its first charger in 2011. The company provides Level 2 and fast chargers and claims to be one of the largest fast charging networks in the country, with chargers across more than 30 states and plans to triple the size of the network in the next five years.
