Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Futurism
Lowe's Now Selling Blockchain Power Tools That Won't Work If They're Stolen
Retail giants have been brainstorming all kinds of ways to combat theft — and big box hardware titan Lowe's is now pushing those efforts to the limit. The greatest minds at its Lowe's Innovation Labs have been working on the company's recently unveiled "Project Unlock," Insider reports, which will use cheap radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and — wait for it — NFTs on the blockchain to activate certain power tools at checkout.
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Utah man tests limits of electric truck by towing 10,000lbs until it dies
A YouTuber in Utah documented his Rivian truck towing 10,000 pounds for 100 miles during the winter.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH
California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market, the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design. “People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO. The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it...
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
CNBC
Amazon cited by Labor Department for exposing warehouse workers to safety hazards
Amazon was cited by the Department of Labor at three of its warehouses. Federal officials found Amazon workers at the facilities were exposed to "ergonomic hazards" such as lower back injuries. Amazon faces ongoing federal probes into its workplace safety record. The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has...
Some Walmart employees can more than triple their wages by becoming truck drivers
Walmart currently has a private fleet of 13,000 drivers as it looks to expand its distribution-center network and deliver products to customers.
Man leads police on slow-speed chase with stolen tractor in North Carolina
When officers attempted to stop Ronnie Hicks, he drove the John Deere tractor down US Highway 421 south, hitting 20mph
Digital Trends
Amazon shoppers warned of portable SSD drive scam
Shoppers are being warned to be wary of items on Amazon that claim to show 16TB portable storage drives for $100 or less. With his suspicions raised by the low price and obscurely named companies that sold the devices, Review Geek editor-in-chief Josh Hendrickson decided to take a closer look.
I swapped my diesel for an EV but the numbers don’t add up – my regular 350-mile trip went from £50 to nearly £90!
A MAN who swapped his diesel BMW for an electric Volvo has said the running cost numbers don't add up. Steven Smith drove his EV on a 350-mile round trip between Cornwall to Bristol, but it cost him more money than using his 19-year-old diesel BMW. He said the trip...
electrek.co
Winnebago is offering test drives of its all-electric RV prototype decked out with solar panels
During this year’s Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, legacy RV and motorhome manufacturer Winnebago unveiled its all-electric, operational RV prototype called the eRV2. This zero-emission RV evolved from Winnebago’s eRV prototype and is being used for test drives to gather feedback from consumers before it reaches its final production-intent design. You’ve gotta check this thing out.
Volkswagen’s Electric ID.7 Concept Car Reimagines the Sedan
On a brisk January night in Las Vegas on the eve of this year’s CES, a group of journalists gathered around a concept car at Volkswsgen’s outdoor pavilion. Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schäfer took to the stage and said a few words about the vehicle before him — the ID.7, the latest entry in Volkswagen’s growing array of electric vehicles.
globalspec.com
The status of US electric vehicle charging corridors
The U.S. Department of Transportation has been designating alternative fuel corridors since 2016, and as of July 2022 there were 75,820 miles of electric vehicle (EV) charging corridors throughout the U.S. California and Florida each have over 6,000 designated miles, while Texas and Colorado each have over 3,000. The U.S....
Winnebago eRV2 Concept Debuts Showing A Motorhome Can Be Fully Electric
The eRV2 has a 15.0-kilowatt-hour battery just for powering all of the features inside the vehicle. Much like the automotive industry in general, electric powertrains seem to be a major part of the future for motorhomes. At this year's Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Winnebago unveils the eRV2 as its latest concept for the zero-emissions camper.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning's Intelligent Backup Power System Work At My Home
The Ford F-150 Lightning's Intelligent Backup Power System is the first of its kind. Never before have you been able to use your car or truck to automatically power your home during a power outage. We expect these systems to become commonplace in the coming years as electric vehicle adoption...
US News and World Report
Your Guide to the EVGo EV Charging Network
EVGo was founded in 2010 and opened its first charger in 2011. The company provides Level 2 and fast chargers and claims to be one of the largest fast charging networks in the country, with chargers across more than 30 states and plans to triple the size of the network in the next five years.
