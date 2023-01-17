Read full article on original website
Healed77$
2d ago
I Do Agree That They Should Not Have All The Privileges They are Asking For. Because It's Not Let's Break The Law And Live Like We're Still Free and Not Incarcerated. But They She Get To Go Outside Daily And Shower More Than Once A Week
Reply
7
Carla Patsys Favorite Clay
2d ago
Umm, just because they are not eating prison food, trust me, they have stocked up on commissary items ahead of time, legally or illegally and they are eating something.
Reply(5)
8
james H
2d ago
they only have gone outside 5 times in the past three years? Those people must be mentally broken. Monsters are being created and released into the public.
Reply(19)
7
