ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewayneherald.com

Wayne speakers take part in Pierce Invitational

Members of the Wayne Junior Varsity and Varsity Speech team took part in the Pierce Invitational on Jan. 14. Carli Canham, sixth in JV Serious Prose; Brayden Whoeler, fifth in JV Entertainment; Abi Hawthorne, fifth in JV Extemporaneous and third in JV Entertainment; Olivia Hanson, fourth in JV Persuasive; Kennasyn Blecke and Grace Junck, third in JV Duet; Sophia Spieker, second in JV Entertainment; the Duet of Alec Schaffer and Aidan Bohnert, second; and the Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Colby Raulston, Aidan Bohnert, Johen Piper, and Gavin Anderson, second.
WAYNE, MI
thewayneherald.com

Commissioners discuss cost of living increase for county employees

The Wayne County Commissioners discussed pay increases, appointed a new chairman and met with Highway Superintendent, Mark Casey, and a member from the Wayne County Ag Society during their Jan. 17 meeting. Previously, employees’ annual pay would increase by $1,500, to work alongside the yearly increase in the cost of...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy