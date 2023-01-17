Members of the Wayne Junior Varsity and Varsity Speech team took part in the Pierce Invitational on Jan. 14. Carli Canham, sixth in JV Serious Prose; Brayden Whoeler, fifth in JV Entertainment; Abi Hawthorne, fifth in JV Extemporaneous and third in JV Entertainment; Olivia Hanson, fourth in JV Persuasive; Kennasyn Blecke and Grace Junck, third in JV Duet; Sophia Spieker, second in JV Entertainment; the Duet of Alec Schaffer and Aidan Bohnert, second; and the Oral Interpretation of Drama team of Colby Raulston, Aidan Bohnert, Johen Piper, and Gavin Anderson, second.

WAYNE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO