Arizona State

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
The FADER

100 gecs announce North American tour dates with Machine Girl

100 gecs will embark on an extensive tour of North America this spring in support of their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, due out March 17. The dates begin after a handful of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on April 4 in San Jose, California. The experimental pop duo will perform for two months straight across the United States and Canada with Machine Girl opening. Artist pre-sale for the shows begins on January 25 with a general sale on January 27. See all of the band’s announced tour dates below.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
The FADER

Ibeyi announce 2023 U.S.A. tour

Ibeyi, the XL Recordings-signed duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, will finally head to the United States this year for tour dates behind their 2022 project Spell 31. The previous shows were canceled due to COVID concerns, but this March, they’ll head stateside for 14 shows, backed by a full band. Find tickets here.
Pitchfork

Deerhoof Announce First Japanese-Language Album, Share New Video: Watch

Deerhoof have announced a new album titled Miracle-Level. It’s their first Japanese-language LP and first full-length made entirely in a proper recording studio. It’s due out March 31 via Joyful Noise. Ahead of that release date, Deerhoof have shared lead single “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story,” which comes with a music video directed by Noriko Oishi. You can check it out below (via The Fader).
Consequence

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Rolling Stone

The National Recruit Three Special Guests for New Album ‘The First Two Pages of Frankenstein’

Long Pond Studios, the upstate New York location where Aaron Dessner has churned out record after record for both himself and his collaborators, is the musical gift that keeps on giving. Its latest creative output is the National’s newly-announced ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, set for release on April 28. Led by frontman Matt Berninger — with Dessner on guitar, piano, and bass, and his brother Bryce Dessner on both guitarist and pianist, Bryan Devendorf on drums, and Scott Devendorf also on bass and guitar — the record will also feature special guest appearances from Taylor...
InsideHook

The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
