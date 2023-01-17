Read full article on original website
Alice Cooper Bringing New Stage Show for 2023 Spring Headline Tour
The original shock rocker, Alice Cooper, is bringing something fresh to the road this spring, as he's preparing an all-new stage shows that he's dubbed "Too Close for Comfort." While Cooper kept quiet on details of the forthcoming tour, given his penchant for grabbing the audience's attention, you can bank...
Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour
Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023. The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
100 gecs announce North American tour dates with Machine Girl
100 gecs will embark on an extensive tour of North America this spring in support of their second studio album, 10,000 gecs, due out March 17. The dates begin after a handful of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on April 4 in San Jose, California. The experimental pop duo will perform for two months straight across the United States and Canada with Machine Girl opening. Artist pre-sale for the shows begins on January 25 with a general sale on January 27. See all of the band’s announced tour dates below.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Ibeyi announce 2023 U.S.A. tour
Ibeyi, the XL Recordings-signed duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Diaz, will finally head to the United States this year for tour dates behind their 2022 project Spell 31. The previous shows were canceled due to COVID concerns, but this March, they’ll head stateside for 14 shows, backed by a full band. Find tickets here.
Deerhoof Announce First Japanese-Language Album, Share New Video: Watch
Deerhoof have announced a new album titled Miracle-Level. It’s their first Japanese-language LP and first full-length made entirely in a proper recording studio. It’s due out March 31 via Joyful Noise. Ahead of that release date, Deerhoof have shared lead single “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story,” which comes with a music video directed by Noriko Oishi. You can check it out below (via The Fader).
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
The National Recruit Three Special Guests for New Album ‘The First Two Pages of Frankenstein’
Long Pond Studios, the upstate New York location where Aaron Dessner has churned out record after record for both himself and his collaborators, is the musical gift that keeps on giving. Its latest creative output is the National’s newly-announced ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, set for release on April 28. Led by frontman Matt Berninger — with Dessner on guitar, piano, and bass, and his brother Bryce Dessner on both guitarist and pianist, Bryan Devendorf on drums, and Scott Devendorf also on bass and guitar — the record will also feature special guest appearances from Taylor...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman says
“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects.”
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas
Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
Metallica launch video for new song Screaming Suicide
Watch the video for Screaming Suicide, the second single previewing Metallica album number 11, 72 Seasons
